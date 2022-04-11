ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geddes, NY

Police searching 17-year-old in connection with Town of Geddes Price Chopper shootings

By Erik Columbia
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYFJ7_0f62Qwd800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvGwv_0f62Qwd800
Talil White, a.k.a. “Bones”

(WSYR-TV) — The Town of Geddes Police Department is ‘On The Lookout’ for Talil White.

The 17-year-old is wanted in connection with the April 2, 2022, shootings of two teens at the Price Chopper at the Western Lights Plaza, GPD says.

The victims remain in stable condition, according to police.

White, who also goes by the alias “Bones,” is wanted for attempted murder in the second-degree, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree.

Police say White’s location is currently unknow.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White is asked to contact the Town of Geddes Police Department at 315-468-3283 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Syracuse man stabbed by his teen sister

(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is in the hospital after getting stabbed in the back by his 16-year-old sister Wednesday morning, according to the Syracuse Police Department.  SPD says they responded to a home on Midland Avenue around 10:21 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a stab wound in his back. Police believe he […]
KSLA

17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geddes, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police searching for missing 17-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Paris Munn. Munn was last seen Thursday on Ivy Street, according to BPD. She’s described as a black female, stands at 5’4″ and has peach hair. She was last seen wearing light blue pants and a dark blue top with white lettering “love” on […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Geddes Police Department#The Price Chopper#Gpd#Nexstar Media Inc
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

Seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor’s disappearance after doll mistaken for missing mom’s body and crashed car found

THESE are the seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor's disappearance after a doll was mistaken for the missing mom's body and a crashed car was discovered. Ariana Taylor, a 23-year-old mom, was last heard from on the night of April 2, 2022, and reported missing the next day - after the SUV believed to be in her possession was recovered following a crash.
GARY, IN
PIX11

3rd dirt biker arrested for attacking father, son in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a third man who was allegedly part of a group of dirt bikers that attacked and robbed a father and son in Harlem, the NYPD said. Antwaun Joyce, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with gang assault and robbery. Joyce was among the bikers who assaulted a 64-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Complex

Vermont Police Identify DNA in 2004 Disappearance of 17-Year-Old

Investigators have identified a DNA sample in connection with the 2004 disappearance of 17-year-old Brianna Maitland, per CBS News. Vermont State Police investigators say that identifying the DNA, which was found near Maitland’s abandoned car, doesn’t mean it’ll lead to a suspect. According to authorities, the teen is believed to be a victim of foul play.
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Police: Arrest made in slaying of girl walking on NYC street

A suspect was charged Saturday in the fatal shooting of a teen girl who was walking home from school when she was hit by a stray bullet during a street dispute in New York City.New York Police Department officials announced the arrest of Jeremiah Ryan on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. It was not immediately clear if the 17-year-old Ryan had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.Prosecutors said Ryan would have a court appearance either later Saturday or on Sunday. They declined further comment.The shooting in the Bronx was the latest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suspect charged with manslaughter in shoving death of Broadway vocal coach posts bail, lawyer says

Lauren Pazienza, the suspect charged with manslaughter in the shoving death of 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern, has posted bail, according to her lawyer. “Bail has been posted at Rikers Island this morning. She will be released sometime today,” defence lawyer Arthur Aidala told the press outside Manhattan criminal court on Friday. “We look forward to getting the evidence and the discovery material from the attorney’s office so my client will now be able to come to our office and discuss the case with her partners and I to determine what the next steps are,” he added,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

New York Subway Shooting Suspect Arrested on Mass Transit Violence Charge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people, was arrested on Wednesday on a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transportation system, capping an around-the-clock manhunt. Frank James, 62, was taken into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy