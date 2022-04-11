ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Stores Begin Rationing Baby Formula Amid Nationwide Shortage

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral retailers across the country are rationing the sale of baby formula amid a nationwide shortage. According to USA Today, Walgreens is limiting customers to three products per person to prevent customers from stockpiling baby formula. While the stock of baby formula has been limited due to the supply...

600wmtradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Another Major Store Chain To No Longer Sell Cigarettes

A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
News Channel 34

Kinder chocolate products recalled for salmonella contamination

(WWTI) — Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. has recalled two of its products for a possible health hazard. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company’s Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket have been recalled. The recall was initiated since the products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was […]
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Mashed

The Most Profitable Items For Grocery Stores Might Surprise You

Grocery stores have taken a massive hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Supermarket News reported that according to a poll conducted by the marketing firm Acosta, 30% of consumers say they frequent their local grocery stores less and less and opt instead for options like food delivery and online pickup services to obtain their groceries. Acosta's executive vice president of business intelligence, Colin Stewart, suspects these changes in food shopping could be permanent, even post-pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rationing#Baby Formula#Formulas#Abbott Nutrition#Usa Today#Similac#Momsrising
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

These Restaurant Chains Are Raising Their Prices

The cost of all that pizza you ordered while binge-watching "Squid Game" probably made you hit pause and wonder if you were paying more than before. In 2021, your food really did get more expensive. Meat, fish, and egg prices rose about 12.5% as per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, 2022 looks pretty grim too, with a predicted increase of 5.5 to 6.5% on food produced by restaurants.
GAS PRICE
Daily Voice

FDA Investigating Claims That People Are Getting Sick From Popular Cereal

The United States Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports from consumers who say they got sick after eating Lucky Charms. The website IWasPoisoned.com reported that food poisoning reports stemming from the popular General Mills cereal brand began trending on its website beginning in late 2021, and it has received hundreds of reports of people saying they fell sick after eating the product.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Dozens of Kinder products now under recall in Canada including Disney licensed chocolate

More Kinder products are under recall in Canada. Some of the products have been linked to an outbreak of Salmonella infections in Europe that has sickened 150 children. Ferrero Canada Ltd. announced the expanded recall today, listing more than a dozen new products, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. As of the posting of the recall, no illnesses in Canada had been confirmed in relation to the chocolate.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania stores continue to experience pet food shortages

Have you had difficulty finding your pet's favorite food brand lately?. Pet food aisle at Giant store in eastern PA.KRW Media. If you're a pet owner, you may have noticed that many local supermarkets, like the Giant pictured above and pet supply stores across the state, have been running low on popular dog and cat food brands for months. In particular, canned "wet" food has been challenging to find.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hutch Post

FDA details problems at plant behind recalled baby formula

WASHINGTON (AP) — Baby formula maker Abbott failed to maintain sanitary conditions and procedures at the Michigan manufacturing plant recently linked to a cluster of infant illnesses, according to findings released Tuesday by federal safety inspectors. The Food and Drug Administration posted its initial inspection findings from the Abbott...
HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Major supermarkets recall biscuits, Kinder eggs and ready meals over safety fears

Supermarkets are recalling a number of popular food products due to safety concerns. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a series of alerts for a range of goods. These include digestive biscuits and a selection of Kinder products. If you have bought one of the below products then you are advised not to eat it and instead return it to the store in exchange for a full refund.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy