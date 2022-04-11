Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson series finds its lead actor

Fans who were waiting for the anticipated potential reboot of Clarissa Explains It All will be disappointed as plans for a reimagined reboot of the 90s crazed have stalled indefinitely. The Nickelodeon '90s classic aired from 1991 to 1994. Now, its star, Melissa Joan Hart, says reboot plans have fizzled. Hart provided fans with an update during an appearance at '90s Con. "We tried that, actually. Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing," she said at the event as reported by Deadline. "So it was actually in the works and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don't think [it will happen]." Why the idea was allegedly scrapped is not known.

