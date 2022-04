April 6 marked two years since the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) reported the first COVID-19 case in the Y-K Delta. YKHC announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 from March 28 to April 3. That’s a 46% drop in cases from the week before, and a dramatic 92% drop from last month, when the Y-K Delta experienced the height of its omicron surge. COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased from the prior week, with two individuals hospitalized in Bethel, and two medevaced out of region. YKHC classifies the region as having a medium transmission risk.

