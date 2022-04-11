ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perdue's Take on a Chicken Sandwich Could Have People Confused for Uncrustables

By Allison Schonter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerdue is making lunch on the go easier than ever. The company recently announced the launch of the new Chicken Handhelds, a limited-edition handheld treat that looks almost identical to Smucker's Uncrustables. Using a secret recipe developed in Perdue Farms' own test kitchen, Perdue's Chicken Handhelds feature soft-baked bread...

Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

What are McDonald’s chicken nuggets made out of?

MCDONALD'S chicken nuggets are loved universally - but what exactly goes into them?. They cost around £3.39 for six nuggets, while hungrier fans know a 20 piece sharebox costs typically just under a fiver. Prices can vary between stores though. You can also get McDonald's chicken nuggets in a...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Numerous Baked Goods Recalled, 'Rodent Infestation' to Blame

The Canadian brand Jimel's Bakery recalled over a dozen products after possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation. The products were sold in Manitoba through March 22. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems could contract a serious infection from salmonella. Jimel's Bakery issued...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Kinder Is Recalling a Bunch of Its Chocolates Right Before Easter Due to Salmonella

In a case of very unfortunate timing, Ferrero is recalling some of its Kinder Chocolates right before its biggest-selling holiday, Easter. After discovering a potential link to salmonella contamination, the Italian confectionary group announced that it would voluntarily pull the sweets from American shelves. The Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Salon

Check your fridge: More than 30 fruit and veggie products are being recalled over listeria concerns

As convenient and delicious as fresh-cut fruit from the grocery store may be, make sure to proceed with caution in the coming weeks. The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that various products processed by Fruit Fresh Up, which is carried at Wegmans and other grocery stores in the New York area, have faced potential exposure to the organism Listeria monocytogenes.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Kroger Just Dropped Two Decadent Ice Cream Flavors

America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Panera's Adding 2 All-New, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to Its Menu

Between the Popeyes-dominated fast food fried chicken sandwich arena and additional strong contenders in the fast casual space, there's no shortage of excellent chicken sandwiches on the market today. This is a good thing. The more, the better in our opinion. So, it's always exciting when new chicken sandwiches hit the scene. That's especially true this time, considering the latest are coming from fast casual titan Panera.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Contamination Problem Triggers Recall Of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

In late 2021, end of the year data from both the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) showed a considerable decrease in food recalls (via NPR). While FDA's recalls fell from 526 in 2019 to 495 in 2020, FSIS only declared 32 recalls in 2020 as opposed to 124 recalls in 2019. Experts believed that a part of the reason why fewer food recalls were reported was likely pandemic-induced "societal disruptions and [changes in] consumer behavior."
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Mushroom Recall Ordered Due to Listeria Bacteria

It's already a difficult task to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms, so a medical problems or recall could sink any efforts you've attempted back to the start. But the alternative to not taking it seriously is likely worse, especially with lives at risk. Jan Fruits Inc. has...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

McDonald's Expands McCafe Bakery Lineup With New Item, but There's a Catch

McDonald's is expanding its McCafé Bakery menu yet again! Already offering treats like doughnuts and apple fritters, as well as several coffee options, the Golden Arches is preparing to launch an all-new dessert: Caramel Banana Macarons. Ordering the delicious treat won't be easy, though, as McDonald's will only be offering the new McCafé menu item in a single country, with the treat set to debut on McDonald's Japan menus later this month.
RESTAURANTS

