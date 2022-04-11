ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atletico Madrid must close off 5,000 seats for Champions League match vs. Manchester City

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
General view of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. IPA

It was learned on Friday that Atletico Madrid had been charged by UEFA with "discriminatory behavior" after some of their supporters allegedly threw objects and used Nazi salutes during last Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Premier League club Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League matchup held at the Etihad Stadium.

Reports at the time claimed Atletico could be forced to host a future opponent inside a partially filled stadium, and that will be the case when they welcome City to the Wanda Metropolitano for the second leg of the quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

According to Jacob Whitehead of The Athletic, Atletico must close a 5,000-seat section of their stadium to home fans for Wednesday's match. Typically, the venue holds a total of 68,456 patrons.

In a statement shared by Whitehead, The UEFA Appeals Body announced:

"To order the partial closure of the Club Atletico de Madrid stadium during the next (1) UEFA competition match in which Club Atletico de Madrid would play as the host club, for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters.

"Club Atletico de Madrid shall inform prior to the match, the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 5,000 seats.

"To order Club Atletico de Madrid to implement the following directive in the next UEFA competition match which the club shall play as the host club: to display a banner with the wording '#NoToRacism,' with the UEFA logo on it."

City's Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of his club's 1-0 win over Atletico in the 70th minute of last Tuesday's contest.

