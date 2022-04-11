ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Where Things Stand Before the AMC Series’ Farewell Season

By Steve Greene
Two-year pauses are always tricky for TV shows. Sometimes, they’re much-needed breaks so that a series’ creative team can gear up for another round of storytelling. In other cases, it’s a surefire opportunity to lose momentum.

Of course, “ Better Call Saul ,” like many of the other benchmark television dramas currently airing, had to put plans on hold when productions around the world went dark in 2020. As the show’s most recent season was airing, it would be almost another year entirely before “Better Call Saul” went back to Albuquerque to finish the connective tissue between it and its predecessor, “ Breaking Bad .”

On the precipice of its final run of 13 episodes, the show’s first five seasons are now available on both AMC + and Netflix. But in case you need a quick refresher and this didn’t get you quite far enough, here’s a pair of backward and forward looks at what’s already shaping up to be a memorable season.

So What Happened to Everyone at the End of Season 5?

When last we left our conflicted title character, Jimmy McGill ( Bob Odenkirk ) had just been through a trying ordeal in the desert . Add to that a harrowing living room confrontation with Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), and he and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) are understandably shaken. Though, in their mind, the source of their recent problems has now been taken off the board. Even as Lalo still lurks, they’re semi-blissfully unaware.

Disillusioned with her steady stream of big-firm cases and rich clients, Kim has switched lanes to work as a public defender. Tapping into the backlog of Albuquerque felonies sitting within document boxes in a courthouse storage room, she’s ready to try to use her talents to bring about some justice. Though, as the wheels started turning in the season finale, her sense of justice also might be directed toward former boss Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian).

Gus is still playing out portions of the 4-D chess game he fully set in motion by torching his own Los Pollos Hermanos location. Working with Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) to coordinate an attack on the Salamanca family and put a serious dent in his local competition, he found an undercover ally in Nacho Varga (Michael Mando).

Last we saw of Nacho, he was springing a trap for Lalo, one he assumed would lead to his former boss’ elimination and some protection in return. It will likely not be smooth sailing for him, now that he’s outside the walls of the compound, and the men he let inside have all been felled by Lalo’s machine gun.

The parting moments of Season 5 featured a very determined, very angry Lalo, presumably ready to do everything in his power to exact revenge on the people responsible for the compound siege. That’s not great news for anyone in his way, which may unknowingly include a recent married pair of practicing lawyers in New Mexico’s largest city.

Are They Already Done Filming?

Production rolled cameras on the Season 6 premiere over a year ago, back in March 2021. After Odenkirk’s health scare last summer, the show went on a temporary hiatus before resuming in the early fall. The series wrapped shooting in February 2022 , nearly eight years after filming on the pilot initially began.

Will Any More “Breaking Bad” Alums Show Up?

Series co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould made some recent waves, announcing that after previously sharing the screen in the 2019 Netflix film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” Season 6 of “Better Call Saul” will once again bring back Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. “Better Call Saul” has had no shortage of “Breaking Bad” alums stop by: In addition to the extended stays from Odenkirk, Banks, and Esposito, the show has also found room for David Costabile’s Gale Boetticher, Dean Norris’ Hank Schrader, and Steven Michael Quezada’s Steve Gomez.

How Many Episodes Will Season 6 Run?

Much like its TV ancestor, this final season will be divided into two separate chunks. Seven new episodes will start on April 18 and air until the 2021-2022 Emmys eligibility window closes. Then, after roughly a month and a half off, “Better Call Saul” returns for its final half-dozen chapters, beginning July 11.

There Are Already More Spinoffs…?

“Slippin’ Jimmy,” an animated series tracking the life of a young Jimmy McGill (Sean Giambrone), is set to be released in conjunction with the first batch of Season 6 episodes. Written by “Better Call Saul” vets Ariel Levine and Kathleen Williams-Foshee, this group of animated shorts will each take on a specific genre as a guide as it shows Master McGill’s evolution.

It’s the latest short-form addition to the greater “Saul” world, joining the “Employee Training” series that’s focused on everything from Los Pollos Hermanos orientation videos to legal crash courses , courtesy of Kim Wexler. In conjunction with Season 6, the long-running CNBC show “American Greed” put together a “Breaking Bad”/“Better Call Saul”-themed episode , narrated by Stacy Keach himself.

How are the First Two Episodes?

Unsurprisingly great ! “Better Call Saul” has long had a legitimate claim to the Best Show on TV throne. The first pair of episodes made available to critics show that things aren’t slowing down on the way to the finish line.

IndieWire

Gilbert Gottfried Remembered by Conan O’Brien, Jon Stewart, Bill Burr, Jason Alexander, Marlee Matlin, and More

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood is sharing tributes to late comedian Gilbert Gottfried upon news of his passing. On April 12, the Gottfried family wrote, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness.” The family shared on Twitter, “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as long as possible in Gilbert’s honor.” Gottfried was 67 years old. The actor began his career...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

WB May ‘Hit Pause’ on Ezra Miller DC Projects After Arrest, ‘Frequent Meltdowns’ on Set — Report

Click here to read the full article. The Flash entering the Speed Force may have won a 2022 fan-voted Oscar, but Warner Bros. may be running away from its lead star, Ezra Miller. Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested March 28 after reportedly attacking karaoke bar patrons in Hawaii. They were later released on $500 bail but received a temporary restraining order against them from a local couple March 29. The couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them both; Miller also allegedly stole a passport and wallet. On March 30, Warner...
MOVIES
IndieWire

David Hyde Pierce Says ‘Frasier’ Reboot Definitely Happening, Not Sure If He’ll Return

Click here to read the full article. The upcoming “Frasier” reboot has been one of Hollywood’s longest gestating revivals, with rumors circulating about the iconic NBC sitcom returning for over a decade. Kelsey Grammer has long expressed interest in reprising his “Cheers” and “Frasier” character, but rumors began to heat up last year when Paramount+ formally announced that it had ordered a reboot and Grammer said, “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.” There has been plenty of speculation about plot and cast details, but little concrete information, with Grammer often contradicting himself...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Fargo Season 5: 5 Quick Things We Know About The FX Series

These days, it seems like no TV network or streaming platform is complete without its own anthology series, and FX has a leg up on everyone else. By our count, seven of the network’s best TV series fall under the anthology category, including the long-running American Horror Story, its more episodic FX on Hulu spin-off, American Horror Stories, and the more recent and grounded effort, The Premise. In addition to these hits, one of FX’s most commercially successful and critically acclaimed examples of the enduring subgenre is Fargo.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Gilbert Gottfried Dies: Beloved Comedian and Voice Icon Was 67

Click here to read the full article. Gilbert Gottfried, the beloved comedian known for his outsize onstage talents as a stand-up comic and as an iconic voice actor on television and film, has died. The actor was 67 and died after battling a long illness. The news was first shared via Twitter by fellow comedian Jason Alexander, who wrote, “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.” Gottfried’s family shared a message...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Breaks Record with 4th Week at #1 on PVOD Charts

Click here to read the full article. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony/$19.99) retains its spot as #1 on all three VOD charts for a fourth week, a record since IndieWire started tracking home viewing. Next week, the film could extend its streak — but expect that to be the end with the impending debut of Warner Bros.’ “The Batman.” Sources with knowledge of Warners’ plans indicate “The Batman” will be made available on PVOD April 18 — the same day it starts streaming on HBO Max. Even a blockbuster of this size ($359 million in, still grossing $6.5 million for #5...
MOVIES
