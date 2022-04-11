ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn lawyers, former judges vouch for ex-jurist facing jail time for obstruction

By Noah Goldberg, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zSuC_0f62P9rv00
Sylvia Ash is seen outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse on Nov. 4, 2019 in New York. Reuven Blau/New York Daily News/New York Daily News/TNS

Three retired Brooklyn judges and more than 20 attorneys asked for leniency for a disgraced former jurist set to be sentenced in Manhattan Federal Court for obstructing an investigation into corruption at the state’s largest credit union.

Sylvia Ash, 64, resigned from the bench last week following her conviction for lying to the feds and destroying messages after learning federal prosecutors were probing an embezzlement scam at the Municipal Credit Union. Ash served on the MCU’s board of directors while also serving as a judge.

Prior to being charged, Ash’s side gig for the MCU — which has thousands of cases winding through the state’s court system — triggered an internal investigation into whether it represented a conflict of interest. But that messy record didn’t stop her supporters in the legal community from asking for leniency.

“As a judge, Sylvia brought a heir [sic] of congeniality and professionalism rarely seen on the bench today,” wrote Steven Bamundo, an attorney currently serving on the Kings County Democratic Party’s Judicial Screening Committee.

A jury found Ash guilty in December of wiping texts and other evidence from her phone to help then-MCU CEO Kam Wong evade an investigation into his theft of millions of dollars from the credit union serving government employees in New York. Wong is serving 5½ years in prison for the scheme.

The former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice had a plum gig at the credit union, enjoying tens of thousands of dollars in perks covered by the MCU, including luxury trips, airfare, hotels, food and entertainment, evidence at trial showed.

Three former judges vouched for Ash in letters to the court, including former Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court Judge Frank Seddio — who resigned from his own position on the bench in 2007 as the state Commission on Judicial Conduct investigated his donations to political candidates and charities.

“She was honest in her dealings with people and always adhered to a strict code of professional conduct,” Seddio wrote in his note to Manhattan Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Ash seeks a sentence of no jail time. The federal probation department recommended she serve one year in prison. Federal prosecutors have not yet revealed what sentence they think the judge deserves.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 5

Related
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Patrick Moynihan
New Jersey 101.5

Former mayor of Newark, NJ has no political shame (Opinion)

There’s no more shameless creature than a power-hungry New Jersey politician. And none seems as shameless this week as the former mayor of Newark, Sharpe James. He was a five-time mayor of Brick City but left in disgrace. He was convicted of fraud in federal court in 2008 having conspired to rig the sale of city property, 9 lots in all, to his mistress (he denied it was his mistress) for her to then resell. Tamika Riley made hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit from the scheme. He served 18 months in federal prison for the crime.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Supreme#Lawyers#Embezzlement#Conflict Of Interest#New York Daily News#Manhattan Federal Court#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy