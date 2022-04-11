Brooklyn lawyers, former judges vouch for ex-jurist facing jail time for obstruction

Sylvia Ash is seen outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse on Nov. 4, 2019 in New York. Reuven Blau/New York Daily News/New York Daily News/TNS

Three retired Brooklyn judges and more than 20 attorneys asked for leniency for a disgraced former jurist set to be sentenced in Manhattan Federal Court for obstructing an investigation into corruption at the state’s largest credit union.

Sylvia Ash, 64, resigned from the bench last week following her conviction for lying to the feds and destroying messages after learning federal prosecutors were probing an embezzlement scam at the Municipal Credit Union. Ash served on the MCU’s board of directors while also serving as a judge.

Prior to being charged, Ash’s side gig for the MCU — which has thousands of cases winding through the state’s court system — triggered an internal investigation into whether it represented a conflict of interest. But that messy record didn’t stop her supporters in the legal community from asking for leniency.

“As a judge, Sylvia brought a heir [sic] of congeniality and professionalism rarely seen on the bench today,” wrote Steven Bamundo, an attorney currently serving on the Kings County Democratic Party’s Judicial Screening Committee.

A jury found Ash guilty in December of wiping texts and other evidence from her phone to help then-MCU CEO Kam Wong evade an investigation into his theft of millions of dollars from the credit union serving government employees in New York. Wong is serving 5½ years in prison for the scheme.

The former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice had a plum gig at the credit union, enjoying tens of thousands of dollars in perks covered by the MCU, including luxury trips, airfare, hotels, food and entertainment, evidence at trial showed.

Three former judges vouched for Ash in letters to the court, including former Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court Judge Frank Seddio — who resigned from his own position on the bench in 2007 as the state Commission on Judicial Conduct investigated his donations to political candidates and charities.

“She was honest in her dealings with people and always adhered to a strict code of professional conduct,” Seddio wrote in his note to Manhattan Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Ash seeks a sentence of no jail time. The federal probation department recommended she serve one year in prison. Federal prosecutors have not yet revealed what sentence they think the judge deserves.