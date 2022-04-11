Joey Gallo is off to a good start ‘at-bat wise’: Aaron Boone

Jake Diekman needed just four pitches to finish off the Yankees Sunday night.

The Red Sox lefty faced Joey Gallo and got the Bombers left fielder to strike out on just four pitches to cap Boston’s 4-3 win at the Stadium. It was the fourth time in 10 at-bats he struck out this season. He has one hit in the first three games.

Despite Gallo’s rough start to his time in pinstripes after coming over to the Yankees last July at the trade deadline, Aaron Boone isn’t worried about him not finding any results.

“I would suggest he’s off to, at-bat-wise, a good start,” Boone told reporters after the game. “Controlling the zone. Getting on base. Smoked a couple of balls. Tonight, I thought, he had really good at-bats where he just missed the ball.

“He’s getting to pitches that he wasn’t getting to last year,” the Yankees manager said, pushing back against a question that suggested Gallo was struggling. “Just missed a ball to center. Hit a ball the other way hard to left. Smoked a ball to right. Another walk. Look at what he’s doing and I think we’re seeing a lot of good at-bats in a guy that, for me, has a lot more coverage right now.”

Gallo did hit some strikes hard Sunday, recording exit velocity of 113 and 110 miles per hour on outs. And he’s focused on that.

“I can’t really help what happens after I hit the ball,” Gallo said. “Go hit the ball hard, swinging at strikes. So, hopefully God’s on my side most of the time. This weekend, he wasn’t, but you know, I gotta keep doing that.”

The issue is that Gallo did struggle once he came to the Yankees last year. Gallo slashed .160/.303/.404 with a .707 OPS but did have 13 home runs in a Yankees uniform. He struck out 88 times in his 188 at-bats as a Yankee.

“I mean, part of the game,” Gallo said. “Obviously you like when you take those good swings to get a good result and once a while, but it is what it is. It’s how baseball goes sometimes. This is the luck of the draw. Sometimes you hit it right at somebody, but you just gotta keep swinging it and I just feel good and at some point, I’ll just let things turn my way, I guess. Those will start landing in doubles and home runs and whatnot.”

That is who the 28-year-old outfielder is as a hitter. In the past, his walk rate and power numbers made his high strikeout rate tolerable.

Boone, however, sees improvement from last year.

“I just feel like he’s putting good swings and good at-bats together right now,” Boone said.

Like Sunday night, Gallo was certainly not the only offensive issue last season. That resulted in the Yankees shaking up Boone’s staff and promoting Dillon Lawson from minor league hitting coordinator to big league hitting coach.

So far, the Yankees offense has not looked drastically different. They are in the middle of the pack with 13 runs scored through three games with the majority of that coming on home runs. The Bombers have hit seven homers this season.

Boone saw a lot of encouraging signs though.

“Just looking at the at-bats as a whole in the series,” Boone said, “I feel like we put a lot of good at-bats up. Even hit some balls on the screws today for outs. We want to create those opportunities. We couldn’t get that big one to really break anything open today. That’s part of it. But overall I like the way we’re swinging the bats and the at-bats the guys are having.

“We just keep giving ourselves that opportunity.”