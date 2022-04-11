Toddler dies after falling off North Carolina waterfall

A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl died late Sunday after being swept down a North Carolina waterfall and out with the current.

The body of Nevaeh Jade Newswanger was found around 1 a.m. Monday after getting trapped in an area by the Whitewater Falls, where she was visiting with her family, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson and Oconee counties responded to the scene but were unable to find her until it was too late.

It’s unclear how exactly Nevaeh fell into the waterfall.

“First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child,” Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall said in a statement.

“With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls. While beautiful to view from a safe distance, venturing out closer to the falls for any reason brings tremendous danger. Always remain at a distance, follow safety precautions and warnings that are in place, and view waterfalls from designated viewing areas.”