‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ headed to Brooklyn Navy Yard

Welcome to the Upside Down, Brooklyn.

“ Stranger Things: The Experience ,” an immersive adventure that takes fans into the hit Netflix sci-fi show, will open at The Duggal Greenhouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard on May 7, the group behind the event announced Monday.

“The journey includes an adventure through the darker side of Hawkins, the infamous Hawkins Lab, the Upside Down and more,” according to a press release that references several show settings known to viewers. “Fans will have the chance to grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy before trying to knock off MADMAX’s high score at the Palace Arcade — all while avoiding encounters with the Demogorgons in the Upside Down!”

The interactive experience is done in coordination with Netflix.

“Stranger Things,” starring Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink, premiered in 2016 and follows a group of friends in 1980s Indiana who unwittingly find themselves mixed up in supernatural forces and secret government exploits.

The fourth season of the show premieres on May 27.

Tickets to “The Experience” start at $54 and can be bought online. Anyone 13 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Similar versions are also planned in San Francisco and other cities later this year.