Harry Styles lands his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut with new song ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles has resumed his chart-topping reign.

The former One Direction frontman has landed his first No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his new song “As It Was.”

Billboard reports this is also the first time this year any artist had a song to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Co-written with frequent collaborators Thomas Hull, a.k.a Kid Harpoon, and Tyler Johnson, the guitar-driven, up-tempo track marks Styles’ second chart-topping track, behind his saucy Grammy-winning bop “Watermelon Sugar” in 2020.

According to Columbia Records, “As It Was” broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed song in a single day with 8.3 million streams. The track also reached a global single day total of 21.6 million streams upon its April 1 release.

The song, which was produced by Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon, has become the biggest selling single of the year in the U.K. and reached No. 1 in other countries such as Switzerland, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Canada, the label said.

“As It Was” is the lead single from the England-born singer’s third studio opus, “Harry’s House,” expected to be released May 20.

The 13-track project was recorded in multiple locations across the UK, Los Angeles and Tokyo during the pandemic.

The 28-year-old cross-dressing crooner i s planning to promote the album during international tour dates this summer, starting with a Love on Tour stop in Glasgow on June 11.