Florida State

Florida man killed family, dog to avoid apocalypse, prosecutor argues

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A Florida man who was discovered living with the decomposing bodies of his family and pet dog murdered them to save them from the upcoming apocalypse, prosecutors argued Monday.

Anthony Todt, 46, was found at his home in Celebration on Jan. 13, 2020 when Osceola County deputies and FBI agents were executing an arrest warrant on federal health care fraud stemming from a physical therapy practice he operated in Connecticut.

Todt’s sister had also asked for a wellness check after not hearing from the family since the day after Christmas.

Inside the home, authorities were greeted with a foul order and found the bodies of Todt’s wife and children, and the family dog, wrapped in blankets in Todt’s bedroom.

An autopsy on his children, 4-year-old Zoe, 11-year-old Tyler and 13-year-old Alek, his wife, 42-year-old Megan Todt, and family dog Breezy found toxic amounts of Benadryl and stab wounds.

Todt has already pleaded not guilty four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty.

Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell told the jury Todt was concerned about Tyler because the boy was faster than his siblings and potentially could have escaped.

Todt later told detectives he and his wife had agreed to kill the children and themselves to avoid an approaching calamity.

“Everybody needed to die in order to pass over to the other side together because the apocalypse was coming,” Pinnell told jurors.

He allegedly told detectives his wife stabbed herself but did not die.

“The defendant told law enforcement that Megan did that to herself, and as best as she tried, that didn’t work,” Pinnell said. “And so the defendant took a pillow and suffocated Megan Todt as well.”

In jailhouse writings since his arrest, Todt has claimed his wife poisoned the children in their deserts and then stabbed them.

The defense plans to make an opening statement after the prosecution rests.

