Mail services suspended after repeated attacks on Santa Monica mail carriers

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KNX) — Residents of one Santa Monica neighborhood will have to pick up their own mail for the time being, as a recent string of attacks on mail carriers has led the United States Postal Service to cancel delivery in the area.

Several assaults on mail carriers have been reported over the last few months on 14th Street. Now, USPS is telling neighbors in that area to come pick up all mail except for packages — which will be delivered as usual.

One 14th Street resident told CBS 2 that it’s a bad situation all around.

"I feel a lot of compassion for the mail carriers, they shouldn't be having to deal with that. And likewise I feel compassion for the people [who] are instigating these things, because who knows what's going on with them,” Courtney Smith said, explaining that removing service still isn’t a solution for the attacks.

“But like...not doing anything isn't the solution isn't the solution. And just saying 'hey come pick your mail up' isn't the solution."

Responding to questions from CBS, the Santa Monica Police Department said just one assault against a mail carrier has been registered with its department.

The person behind the attack is reportedly "well-known" and has caused several domestic issues in the past.

In order to get their mail, residents along the 1300 block of 14th Street will have to stop at the Post Office on 7th street.

