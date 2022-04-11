ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Talk of the Town: Brian Wagner with the MCCF

DanvilleSanRamon.com

Community Briefs: Town Talks on housing | Treasury oversight seats | St. Patrick's Day in Danville

The upcoming Town Talks with Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich is set to focus on the most recent news in the town's Housing Element update. Arnerich -- along with assistant town manager Tai Williams, chief of planning David Crompton and deputy development services director Diane Friedmann -- will hold a discussion on the current phase of the update, as well as additional information about the process and answer questions from residents.
DANVILLE, CA

