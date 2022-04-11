ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Inside Miley Cyrus’ parents Tish & Billy Ray’s volatile marriage with 3 splits & love child drama as pair divorces again

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

INSIDE Miley Cyrus' parents' Tish and Billy Ray's volatile marriage with three splits and love child drama as the pair divorces again.

As they have now divorced for the third time over what Tish called "irreconcilable differences," take a look at the timeline of the couple's tumultuous relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dy03J_0f62M8at00
Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus filed for divorce for a third time citing 'irreconcilable differences' Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5eal_0f62M8at00
Tish and Billy have had a roller-coaster relationship since meeting in the late '90s Credit: Instagram/Tish Cyrus

Before Tish, whose full name is Laticia Jean Finley, met Billy, she was married to a drummer named Baxter Neal Helson and they share two children: Brandi and Neil Dempsy, who goes by Trace.

Billy was also ending a five-year marriage to Cindy Smith, but before Billy got hitched with Tish, they had Miley.

Miley was born in November 1992, however, Billy was also having an affair with another woman named Kristin Luckey.

Kristin gave birth to Miley's half-brother in April 1992.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Pbum_0f62M8at00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mJE7_0f62M8at00

Despite the baby drama, the couple tied the knot in 1993.

Tish gave birth to Braison, her fourth, in 1994 and had Noah - her youngest - in 2000.

Miley rose to fame with her Disney Channel's Hannah Montana which began in 2006 and ran through 2011.

ACHY BREAKY

While Hannah Montana was airing, Billy filed for his first divorce from Tish in 2010, also alleging the reason was "irreconcilable differences."

In 2011, Billy changed his mind and announced he was no longer filing and wanted to try and save his family.

By 2013, Tish took her turn at filing for divorce, but rekindled their relationship through couple's therapy.

However, nearly ten years later, Tish has now filed for divorce yet a third time.

FRESH SPLIT

TMZ broke the news about the split and reported that the couple has not lived together for the past two years.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Tish is asking for equal distribution of all marital assets - including her separate home.

Rumors about the split first sparked back in December as fans noticed Billy wasn't around during the holidays.

Miley, now 29, has been quite open about supporting her mother through all of their splits.

Back in March, Miley's private jet had to make an emergency landing after being hit by lightning in a major storm.

The Wrecking Ball singer's friends and family could be heard gasping as she filmed the sky lighting up through the plane window.

Although the plane was damaged, everyone was safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EpK5_0f62M8at00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYSen_0f62M8at00

Miley hosted New Year's Eve with comedian Pete Davidson at the start of the year.

Fans were shocked as Kim Kardashian unfollowed the singer as she performed onstage next to her new boyfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjeJv_0f62M8at00
Billy had an affair with a woman named Kirstin who gave birth to Miley's love child half brother Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXqBx_0f62M8at00
Tish had Brandi and Trace from her former marriage to drummer Baxter Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

How Miley Cyrus Feels About Marriage & Kids With BF Maxx Morando As They Get Serious

A source close to Miley revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer is doing things ‘differently’ with her boyfriend. Miley Cyrus seems head-over-heels for her boyfriend Maxx Morando, as their relationship has gotten more serious as their romance has continued. The 29-year-old Plastic Hearts singer has worked on “doing things differently” and keeping her relationship with the 23-year-old drummer “out of the public eye as much as possible.”, a source close to Miley revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Tish Cyrus
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
E! News

Here’s What Katie Maloney Is Seeking in Divorce From Tom Schwartz

Watch: Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce. News of Katie Maloney's divorce from Tom Schwartz continues to pump out. The Vanderpump Rules star filed for divorce from her co-star Tom on March 22, submitting a divorce petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the petition obtained by E! News, Katie noted their state of separation as Feb. 12 and requested no spousal support for either party.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Tish Billy Ray#Trace#Disney Channel
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Mocks Polygamy While Rocking New Braided Hair After Leaving The Lifestyle Behind With Kody Brown Divorce

Christine Brown has thrown shade at her former polygamist lifestyle. On Wednesday, March 23, the Sister Wives star, 49, took to her Instagram stories to show off her new french braided hairstyle while poking fun at her past way of life. Article continues below advertisement. "Car confessions!," Christine yelled to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian introduces Pete Davidson to daughter North West

Kim Kardashian officially has introduced Pete Davidson to her kids — or at least North West. The “Saturday Night Live” star was photographed driving Kardashian’s Moke car Sunday afternoon, but little did fans realize that Northie was Davidson’s passenger. Photos obtained by TMZ show North sitting on Davidson’s lap as he cruises around Scott Disick’s gated community. The outlet also reported that Disick’s daughter, Penelope, was also in the pink Moke with the dynamic duo. It is unclear whether the “King of Staten Island” star, 28, has met the Skims founder’s other children, but clearly their relationship has taken a serious turn. It should not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Meets Pete Davidson’s Grandparents On Secret Staten Island Trip

‘The King of Staten Island’ star introduced his girlfriend to more of his family members, while she was out on a recent trip to New York. Kim Kardashian keeps meeting more of Pete Davidson’s family! The reality star reportedly was introduced to the Saturday Night Live funnyman’s grandparents in Staten Island, while she visited New York on a recent trip to New York, according to TMZ. Kim, 41, apparently had an impromptu meeting with the 28-year-old comedian’s grandparents, while saying hi while he worked on a movie.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Us Weekly

Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman Confirm Relationship as Bachelor Nation Celebrates: ‘Finally!’

It’s official! After months of fueling dating rumors, Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman have taken their relationship public. “Hard launch,” the Bachelor season 25 alum, 25, captioned a Friday, March 25, Instagram snap, kissing Bukowski, 35, on a beach. Redman shared more photos of the pair’s tropical trip for a destination wedding hours later via Instagram Story […]
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Have Prioritized Their Kids' Privacy, Sparking Wild Rumors

The Duggar family had been reality TV stars for more than 15 years when TLC's Counting On was canceled in September 2020 — meaning that Michelle and Jim Bob's 19 kids basically grew up with cameras filming them. Now that many of the Duggar kids are adults with families of their own, some have opted to lead more private lives. This includes Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, who have stopped posting photos showing their daughters' faces.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
388K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy