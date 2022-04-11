ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaky Black Regular Season Highlights | North Carolina Forward

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaky Black was a huge part of the North Carolina Tar Heels’ success...

FanSided

UNC basketball rumors: Iron Five core running it back in Chapel Hill?

UNC basketball went on a magical March Madness run behind the Iron Five core and the Tar Heels might get to largely run it back next season too. The North Carolina Tar Heels are just over a week removed from a gutting loss in the national championship to the Kansas Jayhawks, halting a magical March Madness run for head coach Hubert Davis and his team in his first season at the helm of the program.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC basketball: Projected starting lineup for 2022-2023

Despite falling short in the National Championship game, UNC had a surprising run through the NCAA Tournament. What could the Tar-Heels roster look like for the upcoming 2022-23 season?. The No.8 seed UNC fell to Kanas, 72-69, for the National Championship title. This was the first season for head coach,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL
WNCT

A wayward bluebird is causing a stir on the North Carolina coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bird watchers on the North Carolina coast have gotten a special treat recently. “Rocky,” as he’s been dubbed, has been capturing folks’ attention, but not just because he’s Carolina blue! Rocky is a mountain bluebird, normally only found in the higher elevations of the Western United States. While they aren’t […]
ANIMALS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

National analyst ‘more confident than ever’ about GG Jackson to UNC

As the recruitment of 2023 five-star forward G.G. Jackson winds down, the momentum continues to build about the Tar Heels’ chances of landing him. That sentiment continued on Wednesday as Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy put in a FutureCast prediction for Jackson to UNC. He feels ‘more confident than ever’ in North Carolina landing the South Carolina forward. OK, so this FutureCast isn’t new. It’s been in the system for a while, and I’ve been writing about GG Jackson being a UNC lean for a few months. That said, I’m feeling more confident than ever as the final days of the No. 1...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels’ top 2023 target GG Jackson ‘backs up’ new ranking

The first weekend of the 2022 Nike EYBL season is now over and a key UNC basketball target, GG Jackson, was a standout for his play on the court.  Jackson, who was just elevated to the No. 1 overall prospect in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings, came away with another solid weekend of play down in Orlando. Rivals national writer Rob Cassidy broke down Jackson’s play and game him the ‘Backing it up’ award. Backing up a No. 1 ranking is a tall task, but Jackson did just that on Saturday, as he willed his CP3 team to a narrow victory over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Barton College football spring game features ENC players

WILSON, N.C — Barton College football players from eastern North Carolina and beyond wrapped up their spring practice schedule by competing in the program’s annual spring game Wednesday. Watch the video to see Brian Bailey’s recap of the action. Barton is slated to start its 2022 season with a road game at Chowan on Sept. […]
WILSON, NC

