Britney Spears Says She’s Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Fiance Sam Asghari

British singer Leona Lewis will welcome a baby this summer with husband Dennis Jauch, whom she married in July 2019. Leona Lewis is pregnant! The “Bleeding Love” singer, 36, is expecting her first child with husband Dennis Jauch, the couple announced Wednesday March 23 via Instagram. In the professional pregnancy shoot you can see here the X Factor winner looked utterly gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder, slim-fitting black dress, showing off her growing baby bump in style. “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer ❤️,” the mom-to-be wrote in the caption as she smiled at the camera, one hand behind her head of gorgeous, blonde-flecked chestnut curls.
