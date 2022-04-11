ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

HPCAC to host public forum on Huntsville crime data

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) will host a public forum Tuesday night focused on “crime statistics and data informed policing.”

The group will host the forum on Tuesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sandra Moon Complex’s Community Room, located at 7901 Bailey Cove Road in Huntsville.

The forum will allow citizens to interact in roundtable discussions with police officers and HPCAC members. Questions from attendees are both welcomed and encouraged.

HPCAC was formed in 2010, but its roles and membership were updated just last year. The group’s main job is to advise the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) leadership on policy, hiring, recruitment, and proper practices, along with serving as a bridge between the police and the public.

Tuesday’s event won’t be the last public forum hosted by HPCAC this year.

More public forums will be hosted on June 14, July 12, September 13, October 11, and December 3. For more on HPCAC, visit huntsvilleal.gov/hpcac .

