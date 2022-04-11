ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

This Is Kentucky's Best Date Night Restaurant

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of the perfect date night restaurant ? Cozy seating, dim lighting, delicious food ...?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best date night restaurant. The website states, "When we think of the perfect date night, images of cosy corners, charming ambience and easy conversation over plates of delicious food often come to mind. Although we're partial to relaxed and intimate spaces, crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus have there place too, for those special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."

According to the website, the best date night restaurant in Kentucky is Bella Notte in Lexington. The website explains what makes this eatery so special:

"Bella Notte is the kind of neighborhood spot that locals love and visitors feel lucky to have found. Dim lighting and warm, attentive service add to the romantic atmosphere while menu favorites include house-made gnocchi and seasonally changing salads ."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best date night restaurant.

WKYT 27

All Ky. counties green on state COVID map except one

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to track the pandemic in the commonwealth. The state just released that map on Friday. Every county is green except Anderson County, which is yellow. As of this past Monday, the state’s positivity rate was 1.97%.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
