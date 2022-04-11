ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Kardashians’ gift bags to friends including $100 SKIMS blanket & $32 Kylie lip kit ahead of Hulu premiere

By Courtney Ciandella
 2 days ago

THE Kardashians have treated their friends to gift bags full of fancy products ahead of the family's new Hulu show premiere.

The reality stars have been promoting the series, which is set to premiere on the streaming service on April 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofO5W_0f62LPEY00
The Kardashians have gifted friends a bag full of goodies for attending the Los Angeles press event for their new Hulu show Credit: TikTok/gaymanwithaspraytan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38lfYD_0f62LPEY00
The shopping bags contained items from each of the lady's business ventures Credit: TikTok/gaymanwithaspraytan

One supporter shared the contents in the complimentary bags, gifted for attending The Kardashians Los Angeles press event.

In a TikTok video, the user gushed over the two shopping bags, excitingly revealing the products inside.

One bag featured a pair of Good American socks from Khloe Kardashian's brand with a price of $15, along with a mini set of Kylie Skin valued at $40 from Kylie Jenner's popular cosmetics line.

The fan also enthusiastically revealed a $32 lip kit from Kylie's recently released joint makeup line with her sister Kendall, and a $20 Safely candle from the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XM2Ir_0f62LPEY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PI655_0f62LPEY00

The bag of goodies included a note from the famous family, which read: "Celebrate this highly-anticipated launch of The Kardashians with this special collection of self-care favorites from SKIMS, Kylie Skin, Good American, Poosh, 808, and Safely.

"Hulu original series The Kardashians launches on April 14 with new episodes every Thursday."

The party-goer then ruffled through the second bag, teary-eyed with excitement while pulling out an $80 Poosh diffuser kit, compliments of Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand.

The bag also contained a black SKIMS blanket from Kim Kardashian's successful shapewear line at a $100 value, with a $40 bottle of Kendall's 818 Tequila Blanco wrapped inside.

"This is what you get when you attend a Kardashian event," the fan gushed, adding: "Dream come true."

HULU DEAL

The Kardashians signed a lucrative deal with Hulu to exclusively create content for the streaming service after 14 years on the E! network.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired its final episode in June 2021 as Kim had previously confirmed the end on her Instagram, writing: "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years."

She concluded: "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

In addition to Kourtney's wedding with Travis Barker, the series is also expected to cover all the major dramas including Kim's divorce from Kanye West, her journey as a lawyer, and the birth of Kylie's second child with Travis Scott.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Back in March, the Kardashian siblings revealed which family members will not be joining them on the Hulu show during the tell-all Variety interview.

According to the publication, Kris' ex Caitlyn Jenner, 72, and Rob will not be appearing on camera.

Previously, the TV stars attended the premiere of their new show as the blended family gathered on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EpK5_0f62LPEY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYSen_0f62LPEY00

Kim, Khloe, and Kris stunned while posing for photos while Kourtney looked gorgeous as she posed with her fiancé Travis, 46, and their kids.

Noticeably missing from the event were Kendall and Rob as Kylie stayed away and posed on her own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arwKG_0f62LPEY00
The famous family has been promoting the new show ahead of its premiere on the streaming service Credit: 2022 Hulu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iDpe_0f62LPEY00
Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian were both not in attendance at the show's premiere last week Credit: 2022 Hulu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kb9n5_0f62LPEY00
The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14 Credit: 2022 Hulu

