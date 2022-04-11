ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of people stuck after hundreds of flights canceled – do you get a refund or credit?

By James Duffy
 2 days ago
HUNDREDS of JetBlue and Spirit Airlines flights were canceled this weekend due to staffing issues and weather.

Thousands of travelers taking advantage of spring weather and relaxed travel restrictions had their plans unexpectedly upended.

After slashing more than 300 combined flights on Saturday, JetBlue canceled 151 and Spirit 145 on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

More than half of the 569 flights canceled nationwide on Sunday came from those two airlines.

In addition, 46% of JetBlue's Sunday flights experienced delays, as well as 32% of Spirit departures.

JetBlue also announced a reduced schedule for the rest of April, seeking to limit last-minute cancellations.

What to do if your flight is canceled

Having your flight canceled can be a major hassle and disruption, but it doesn't need to cause you financial harm.

If you had a flight canceled, you'll typically be given an option to roll over the ticket to another flight, free of charge.

Should you elect not to take the new ticket, you're legally entitled to a full refund in cash.

Some airlines also offer additional compensation, but you should speak to customer services to see exactly what applies to your scenario.

Either way, it's important to know your rights and that you are able to seek a cash refund if you'd prefer that over a new flight or ticket voucher.

The US Department of Transportation has an air travel guide that's a great resource if you're unsure of what you can do after a cancelation.

Airlines are struggling to get off the ground

While this weekend was particularly bad for Spirit and JetBlue, cancelation problems are not limited to those airlines or this weekend.

Alaska Airlines, the fifth-biggest airline in the U.S., also canceled 44 flights on Sunday, 6% of its total scheduled departures.

More than 3,500 flights were canceled in April's first weekend nationwide, with Southwest, Delta and United all facing issues.

Most airlines experienced significant staff shortages around the holidays and New Year, leading to thousands of canceled flights in December and January as well.

JetBlue has attempted to quash staffing issues by hiring hundreds of flight attendants this spring and offering bonuses to current attendants who don't miss any flights.

If you're rescheduling a flight or planning a trip, find out what one travel expert does to save money when booking vacations.

And The Sun talked to a woman who found a way to get free flights, food, and hotel stays on trips.

