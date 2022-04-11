ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The draft 2022 Solid Waste Plan Update is now available for public comment April 11- May 6

By SPUMedia
 2 days ago
Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is looking for your input on the direction our solid waste services and programs – like recycling, composting, reuse, and waste prevention – should take for the next six to 20 years. The draft of Seattle’s 2022 Solid Waste Plan Update: Moving Upstream to Zero Waste is now available for comment and review through Friday, May 6, 2022.

What does a zero-waste future look like in your community? Why is waste prevention important to your organization? How can we recycle and compost better in Seattle?

The draft 2022 Plan Update includes an increased focus on preventing waste at its source. An international leader in solid waste management for decades, Seattle has advanced a zero-waste vision thanks to public support for environmentally progressive programs and thoughtful planning. To move upstream toward zero waste, SPU is looking at the whole life cycle of materials to eliminate waste and toxins, prevent pollution, reduce carbon emissions, and conserve natural resources as early as possible. We get closer to zero waste by producing and using less, not just recycling more.

This lifecycle view of materials reflects industry-wide shifts toward solid waste management approaches focused on preventing waste in the first place. The draft 2022 Plan Update prioritizes waste prevention in solid waste system planning. We want to know what you think of the draft 2022 Plan Update. Let us know what in the plan is important to you and your community and what recommendations you value most by reading through the materials on our website. Translation and interpretation services are available. Please share with your community.

Learn more about draft 2022 Solid Waste Plan Update: Moving Upstream to Zero Waste and submit a comment on our website at http://www.seattle.gov/utilities/2022swplan.

Westerly Sun

Mail ballots for May referendum in Westerly are now available

WESTERLY — Applications for mail ballots for the upcoming May 3 referendum are available until 4 p.m. on April 12 and can be obtained through the Rhode Island Secretary of State's office or Westerly Town Hall. The referendum will ask voters to approve changes to the Town Charter. Among...
Aiken Standard

New solvent could increase capacity at Savannah River Site's Salt Waste Processing Facility

A new solvent and a new team could increase the capacity at the Savannah River Site's Salt Waste Processing Facility to 9 million gallons per year. Thomas Johnson, senior deputy manager of the U.S. Department of Energy's Environmental Management operations at SRS, said during the Nuclear Advisory Council meeting Monday that the Salt Waste Processing Facility completed its first year of operations on Jan. 17 and had processed around 2 million gallons.
SAVANNAH, GA
KOMO News

Questions raised after West Seattle homeless encampment cleanup

SEATTLE — It's not the encampment cleanup neighbors were expecting to see in West Seattle. City crews started clearing tons of garbage and debris from a troubled RV camp taking over SW Andover and SW 28th, but the RVs are still there, raising concerns they'll never be moved. “No,...
SEATTLE, WA
Popular Science

3 steps for making your rental’s energy bills greener

Analysis paralysis—being so overwhelmed by options you can’t pick a path—has new meaning thanks to climate change. Making the “right” choice has never been more complicated, but we’re here to help. This is Impact, a new sustainability series from PopSci. A lower utility bill...
INDUSTRY
