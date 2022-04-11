The draft 2022 Solid Waste Plan Update is now available for public comment April 11- May 6

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is looking for your input on the direction our solid waste services and programs – like recycling, composting, reuse, and waste prevention – should take for the next six to 20 years. The draft of Seattle’s 2022 Solid Waste Plan Update: Moving Upstream to Zero Waste is now available for comment and review through Friday, May 6, 2022.

What does a zero-waste future look like in your community? Why is waste prevention important to your organization? How can we recycle and compost better in Seattle?

The draft 2022 Plan Update includes an increased focus on preventing waste at its source. An international leader in solid waste management for decades, Seattle has advanced a zero-waste vision thanks to public support for environmentally progressive programs and thoughtful planning. To move upstream toward zero waste, SPU is looking at the whole life cycle of materials to eliminate waste and toxins, prevent pollution, reduce carbon emissions, and conserve natural resources as early as possible. We get closer to zero waste by producing and using less, not just recycling more.

This lifecycle view of materials reflects industry-wide shifts toward solid waste management approaches focused on preventing waste in the first place. The draft 2022 Plan Update prioritizes waste prevention in solid waste system planning. We want to know what you think of the draft 2022 Plan Update. Let us know what in the plan is important to you and your community and what recommendations you value most by reading through the materials on our website. Translation and interpretation services are available. Please share with your community.

Learn more about draft 2022 Solid Waste Plan Update: Moving Upstream to Zero Waste and submit a comment on our website at http://www.seattle.gov/utilities/2022swplan.