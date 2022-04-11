Chris Rock tour heading to North Texas

All it took was a slap from Will Smith to make Chris Rock the hottest act in comedy right now.

He started his Ego Death World Tour in Boston right after the Oscars night slap. Tickets for his events went up 10-fold on the resale market.

Now he's bringing that tour to North Texas. Rock will appear at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on November 3rd. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock.

In addition to the date in Irving, Rock will perform in Sugar Land on November 5th and San Antonio on November 10th.

