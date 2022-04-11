ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jeopardy!’s Mayim Bialik reveals show producers’ demands about her hosting style

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

JEOPARDY!'s Mayim Bialik revealed show producers' demands about her hosting style in a new interview.

The actress explained to the Daily Beast how she was asked to "tone it down" by producers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16kslF_0f62LK4900
Jeopardy! National College Championship stars Host Mayim Bialik Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3Hk1_0f62LK4900
Mayim Bialik hosting Jeopardy! Credit: Getty

She said that gender played a big role in her hosting duties.

"I think as a woman there's a special consideration because when women sound definitive or stern it's a different message than when men sound definitive or stern. And a lot of times when people will say, 'Oh, you sound like you think you know it all,' I'll think, 'Gosh, that's just because I'm using an affirmative voice,'" she told the outlet.

"One of the neat things about having a woman in this role is it's bringing up a lot of questions about the labels we put on those things," Mayim continued.

There have been complaints from fans about her hosting style and many have been rooting for Ken Jennings to be the permanent host.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGbNn_0f62LK4900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVdxX_0f62LK4900

She admitted it is hard to keep her excitement down when a contestant answers a question right.

Because of that, Mayim was asked to "play it cool" and "tone it down" while hosting.

"One of my biggest challenges is I'm so impressed that people know the answers that they've asked me to tone down how excited I am when people get them right, which I think is a great note to get," The Jeopardy! host said.

The backlash came when she first announced a round of Jeopardy! as Single Jeopardy!

Double Jeopardy! has long been the name of the second round, but fans started to mock her when she mentioned the former.

“I will never do it again, even if it’s in the script. I will not say it," Mayim told Yahoo Entertainment.

MAKING HER CHANGE

Mayim is not one to dress to impress, so when she stepped out in bright colors and straightened her hair, fans were wondering if she or the producers changed her look.

Fans were excited, and praised the 46-year-old, for her new look.

She appeared in an oversized orange blazer and a brown dress with a tie at the waist.

Mayim left the blazer unbuttoned, instead of having it closed.

"Mayim looks fantastic- love her new look!” said one Jeopardy! fan.

Others said they "loved her hair like this" and that the style is "very cute."

With Mayim's comments about gender roles on the show, her new look may have been for ratings.

CALM DOWN KELLY

Mayim appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 7 to talk about her new movie, As They Made Us.

However, she couldn't go on the show and not talk about Jeopardy!.

Kelly Clarkson brought up her Single Jeopardy! flub and fans were not happy with her reaction.

"So wait, you recently called the first round 'Single Jeopardy!' instead of just Jeopardy! So how did people react to that?

When Mayim explained that the cue boards said Single Jeopardy! on them and no one stopped her, she figured she didn't do anything wrong.

But then, she experienced backlash online when fans started tweeting that it didn't exist.

The talk show host spoke up on the issue immediately saying there are more important things to worry about.

"I know it is important, but you almost just want to like start sending them real things that are happening, that are important, You know?" Kelly said.

Mayim just smiled and didn't respond to her, but fans were not happy with Kelly's comments.

"This comes off as condescending towards people who are just passionate about the show. Not that what they're saying is necessarily incorrect because there are some bigger issues in the world," said one fan online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EpK5_0f62LK4900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYSen_0f62LK4900

Mayim will co-host Jeopardy! with Ken until the end of the season.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSGVr_0f62LK4900
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NfrT_0f62LK4900
Jeopardy! fans go wild over Mayim Bialik’s dramatic makeover & ‘fabulous’ new hair as she returns to hosting duties Credit: Sony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nP0IM_0f62LK4900
Mayim Bialik on The Kelly Clarkson Show talking about 'Single Jeopardy!' Credit: Getty Images - Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson shares emotional engagement story in heartwarming post

Kelly Clarkson is always there to cheer others on and her popular chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, does just that throughout the week. What's more, the program's official Instagram account often posts uplifting stories to brighten up people's days, and the latest one was too sweet. Kelly and her...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Big Show
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres becomes emotional as David Letterman offers her advice on ending her talk show

“I’m thrilled to be here, because anything I can do to help you in this moment, because it’s a bit emotional, I’m here for you, as I’ve always been,” Letterman told DeGeneres, urging her to take some time off after saying goodbye and admitting he was overwhelmed with adrenaline during his final weeks on his CBS Late Show in 2015. "I want to say thank you so much for being here,” DeGeneres told Letterman. "You are a brilliant man, you are my hero and being on your show really helped me as a comedian, as a person. You influenced me in so many ways. You just were my idol. You were so brilliant, and I just wanted to do anything that would impress you.”
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Keith Urban Says He and Nicole Kidman are Just “Trying To Figure Out How To Make It Work”

Over the next few weeks, Keith Urban will kick off his next run of shows for his Las Vegas residency, perform on the CMT Music Awards and launch his summer tour. But first, he plans to attend the 94th Academy Awards with his wife Nicole Kidman on Sunday. Kidman is nominated for best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Producers
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Asking Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman 'For One More Chance' But 'He's Not Interested': Source

A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Susan Boyle Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Husband, Biggest Songs, Weight Loss Journey, MORE!

Susan Boyle, who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, has been an unlikely musical legend for years now since she took the stage on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with many laughing at her while others jeered. However, when Simon Cowell announced that there would be no more laughter because this woman had just won them over by singing beautifully from start to finish - without any prior experience!-- all bets were off! The rest is history!
WEIGHT LOSS
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Q 96.1

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares poignant message amid health battle: 'Life is precious'

Celine Dion has been out of the spotlight for months while she recovers from unknown health issues. While she hasn't revealed specifics about her condition, apart from it having left her unable to perform, Celine did return to Instagram on Thursday with a poignant message about life in a behind-the-scenes throwback video for her hit song A New Day Has Come.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
387K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy