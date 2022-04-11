Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

One big, happy blended family.
Kevin Federline wishes his ex-wife Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, well following the news that the couple are expecting their first child together.
“He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together,” the former backup dancer’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News Monday.
Federline, 44, was married to Spears, 40, from 2004 to 2007 and shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with the pop icon.
The exes currently have a 70-30 custody agreement in the DJ’s favor, although Kaplan exclusively...
