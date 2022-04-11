ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Two Hospitalized After Rear-Ending Tractor-Trailer On Route 17

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4Kwp_0f62LB7c00
File photo Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two occupants were hospitalized with minor injuries after their vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Route 17, authorities said.

The first victim was out of the car and the second was extricated by firefighters following the crash on the northbound highway near Mountainside Avenue in Mahwah around 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, Mayor Jim Wysocki said.

The driver of the rig kept going, apparently unaware that it had been hit, the mayor said.

Both victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

No other information was immediately available.

ANYONE with additional information and/or photos of the crash, please send to: (201) 943-2794 / or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com / or PM: Jerry DeMarco (FACEBOOK).

Hours earlier, another tractor-trailer collided with a box truck further down Route 17 in Paramus, knocking the truck onto its side. READ MORE....

