Police searching for woman who disappeared after visiting Detroit casino on Saturday

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in the case of a Howell woman who disappeared while visiting the city over the weekend.

Stacy Trombley, 59, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at a Detroit casino. While police did not specify which casino, the "missing from" address listed on the police report is the 2900 block of Grand River Ave., which is the address of Motor City Casino.

According to investigators, Trombley called a relative to say that she was on her way home from the casino, but she never showed up.

Trombley is described as a 59-year-old white female, 5'5'' tall and weighing around 150 lbs., with dark blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black leather skirt.

No further details about Trombley or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance have been released.

Anyone who may have seen this missing person, or who knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call the DPD's Third Precinct at 313-596-5301. Or, to remain 100% anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587).

Top submit an anonymous tip online, click here .