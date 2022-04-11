ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Seiya Suzuki has been a hit in the Cubs clubhouse – both as a player and person

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o49X7_0f62L41m00

When the Chicago Cubs landed Seiya Suzuki this offseason, they weren’t just acquiring one of the more tantalizing players available, they also got a great clubhouse presence.

Everyone knew the damage Suzuki had done on the field in Japan. A gifted outfielder with the ability to hit for power, the early returns suggest Suzuki’s skill set will transfer to MLB with minimal issue.

And while the Cubs have enjoyed Suzuki the player, Chicago reliever Steven Brault (who currently is injured) said on the "Chris Rose Rotation" podcast that Suzuki’s personality – and the personality of his trainer, Toy Matsushita – has been equally delightful.

“The guy can hit,” Brault said. “He can hit, he can run, he can throw, he has an absolute cannon from the outfield. I think he’s a really good signing, and I’m excited to play with him. I hope that as this season goes on he just sprouts into what he can be.

“He doesn’t speak English, like at all, but he is really funny. … Seiya is really funny. So I’ll say something and it’ll be kind of funny so Toy will giggle and say it to Seiya, and then he’ll giggle and then I’ll giggle, and then he’ll say something back to Toy and then Toy will giggle again. It’s just so much giggling, it’s like that time in between when we’re waiting for what the other person says, it’s a fun experience, it’s very interesting. But he’s really happy to be here.”

The 27-year-old went 3-for-8 with a homer, six RBIs, four walks and as many strikeouts in the Cubs’ first series of the season.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jason Heyward joining Cubs bench Tuesday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is taking a seat against a southpaw while Michael Hermosillo starts in center field and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project Hermosillo for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Breaking: Chicago Cubs Pitcher Suspended For 3 Games

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers had some contentious moments in their series to start the 2022 MLB season. But when the series reached a boiling point, one Cubs pitcher took an action that earned him a suspension. On Saturday, Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson intentionally hit Brewers slugger Andrew McCutchen....
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Giants' Curt Casali sitting Monday versus Padres

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

MLB Suspends Cubs’ Keegan Thompson, David Ross for Incident vs. Brewers

MLB has suspended Chicago Cubs’ right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson for intentionally throwing at Andrew McCutchen during Saturday’s game against the Brewers. Additionally, manager David Ross automatically received a one-game ban for the incident. The lead-up to what happened during Saturday’s game is worth mentioning. In each of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Brault
Person
Seiya Suzuki
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal moves to Cubs bench for Wednesday matinee

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs are holding Madrigal out of the lineup for the first time this season. Jonathan Villar is covering second base and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Villar...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to A’s mistreatment of team legend

Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
MLB
SPORTbible

Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting

Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#Toy
Yardbarker

Cubs Opening Series Thoughts and Notes

The Chicago Cubs were not expected to take two of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers in their opening series. In fact, many said the Cubs were not good enough to beat the top pitchers for Milwaukee. However, despite all the doubters and outside noise, the Cubs managed two wins in three games with a quality showing in Sunday’s loss. The Cubs enter play against the Pirates on Tuesday with a 2-1 record.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega back at top of Cubs order Wednesday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is back in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs held Ortega out of the lineup on Tuesday versus a left-hander, but he's back in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter for Wednesday's matchup. Clint Frazier is out of the lineup after filling in at DH. Ortega is followed in the order by Frank Schwindel, Willson Contreras, and Ian Happ.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Willson Contreras ‘Calm' as He Awaits Team's Arbitration Shots

'Nothing going to surprise' Contreras in June arb hearing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. To beat first baseman Leon Durham in arbitration in 1985, the Cubs included in their presentation his infamous Game 5 error in the playoffs, insinuating he cost them the pennant and provoking an angry response from Durham’s agent in the hearing for the underhanded tactic.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FOX Sports

New Rockies outfielders settle in at vast Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Randal Grichuk already has deep thoughts about playing the outfield at cavernous Coors Field. Namely, a little deeper the more beneficial for the Colorado Rockies centerfielder. It's an outfield reorientation for Grichuk and fellow Rockies newcomer Kris Bryant. Backing up a step or several becomes a...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Adam Engel sitting Tuesday for White Sox against Seattle

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against right-hander Matt Brash and the Seattle Mariners. Gavin Sheets is starting in right field over Engel and hitting sixth. Engel will mostly start against southpaws. numberFire’s models project Sheets for 12.1 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seiya Suzuki Already Making History For The Cubs

Chicago Cubs rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki had high expectations entering the 2022 season as he suited up with his new team for the first time. He’s already off to a fast start in his MLB career. In just 12 at-bats, Suzuki is hitting .417 with three home runs and...
CHICAGO, IL
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy