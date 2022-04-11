Seiya Suzuki has been a hit in the Cubs clubhouse – both as a player and person

When the Chicago Cubs landed Seiya Suzuki this offseason, they weren’t just acquiring one of the more tantalizing players available, they also got a great clubhouse presence.

Everyone knew the damage Suzuki had done on the field in Japan. A gifted outfielder with the ability to hit for power, the early returns suggest Suzuki’s skill set will transfer to MLB with minimal issue.

And while the Cubs have enjoyed Suzuki the player, Chicago reliever Steven Brault (who currently is injured) said on the "Chris Rose Rotation" podcast that Suzuki’s personality – and the personality of his trainer, Toy Matsushita – has been equally delightful.

“The guy can hit,” Brault said. “He can hit, he can run, he can throw, he has an absolute cannon from the outfield. I think he’s a really good signing, and I’m excited to play with him. I hope that as this season goes on he just sprouts into what he can be.

“He doesn’t speak English, like at all, but he is really funny. … Seiya is really funny. So I’ll say something and it’ll be kind of funny so Toy will giggle and say it to Seiya, and then he’ll giggle and then I’ll giggle, and then he’ll say something back to Toy and then Toy will giggle again. It’s just so much giggling, it’s like that time in between when we’re waiting for what the other person says, it’s a fun experience, it’s very interesting. But he’s really happy to be here.”

The 27-year-old went 3-for-8 with a homer, six RBIs, four walks and as many strikeouts in the Cubs’ first series of the season.

