Sam Elliott apologizes for comments about 'The Power of the Dog': 'I feel terrible'

By Eric Davidson
 2 days ago

Sam Elliott is apologizing for his earlier statements about an award-winning film.

Over the weekend at a promotional panel talk about his hit Paramount+ show, “1883,” the actor with the gravelly demeanor apologized for comments he made on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast concerning the recent neo-western, “The Power of the Dog.”

In the podcast interview, Elliott went off on director Jane Campion’s epic film, making disparaging remarks about its homosexual themes, the decision to shoot the film in New Zealand, the lead character’s over-use of chaps, and in general, and specifically, calling it a “piece of sh*t.”

According to Today , he used part of his time on the panel to express his regret over the outburst that resulted in responses from both Campion and Benedict Cumberbatch. The "Sherlock" star plays the lead in the Netflix film, portraying a closeted cowboy in 1920s rural Montana.

“I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that” said Elliott. “I want to apologize to the cast of ‘The Power of the Dog,’ brilliant actors all, and in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am.”

Elliott continued, stating that “the gay community has been incredible to me my entire career, and I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today.”

“I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends, and someone that I loved,” he added, “and anyone else by the words that I used.”

