ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WI

Monroe’s fire chief steps down, citing personal reasons

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tjb97_0f62L0Us00

MONROE, Wis. — After just months on the job, the chief of the Monroe Fire Department has resigned, the city announced Monday afternoon.

In a brief news release, the city announced Fire Chief William Erb stepped down due to personal reasons.

“The Fire Department will continue to operate under the existing chain of command until the Police & Fire Commission is able to appoint a successor,” the release said.

Erb was sworn in to lead the department in January.

City administrator David Lothspeich told News 3 Now Monday afternoon there are no open investigations regarding Erb, adding he was sad to see the fire chief leave.

It’s too early to say when a new chief could be appointed or whether candidates who were considered for the job at the time Erb was chosen could be reconsidered, he said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford motorcyclist shot by gunmen in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a motorcyclist was pursued and shot by gunmen in a car on Sunday. According to police, officers were flagged down by a 24-year-old shooting victim in the area of Green Street and Webster Avenue around 7:05 p.m. The victim told police that as he was driving his motorbike […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News 3 Now#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner identifies man killed in fiery Raymond Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a fiery crash on Raymond Road Tuesday. Anthony L. Koger, III, 24, of Madison died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday. Koger was traveling on Raymond Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison police, witnesses said his car left the...
MADISON, WI
Racine County Eye

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Accident

BRISTOL – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a driver here Sunday afternoon. Kenosha County deputies and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Bristol and the City of Kenosha responded to the reported crash in the 7700 block of the I-94 West Frontage Road about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. According to initial reports, the driver of a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to negotiate a curve and struck a barrier. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was pulled out by a passerby.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

Lee County couple facing animal neglect charges

Altona, Illinois bar holding “Sweep the Ceiling” fundraiser benefiting local EMS. General Store Tap has been collecting money for the local ambulance service since August. Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities. Section of State Street closed...
MOLINE, IL
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Traffic Victim Was A Local Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The name of the woman who was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Rochester has been released. Police Capt Casey Moilanen says 22-year-old Cynthia Gomez of Rochester died at the scene of the wreck that happened around 1:30 pm Monday on East Circle Dr. between Century Valley Rd and Silver Creek Rd. near the entrance to Quarry Hill Nature Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person dies in early morning apartment fire in Watertown, fire officials say

WATERTOWN, Wis. — One person is dead following an early morning fire in Watertown on Friday, the city’s fire department said. In a news release, the Watertown Fire Department said it received a call about a fire at the Watertown East Apartments in the 1100 block of Boughton Street just before 3:50 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from one of the units and were told there may be people inside. Police said some people were able to get out on their own.
WATERTOWN, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man Killed After Two Pickups Collide On Slush-Covered Wisconsin Highway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 59-year-old man died last week after two pickup trucks collided on wet roads in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday morning in the town of Eureka, Wisconsin, which is roughly five miles northeast of Taylors Falls. Investigators say a Dodge pickup was travelling north on Highway 35 when it lost control on a slush-covered curve, crossed the center line and slammed into an on-coming Ford F-150. The driver of the Dodge pickup, identified as Roger Lundeen of Milltown, Wisconsin, died in the crash. The other pickup driver was hospitalized for their injuries.
EUREKA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy