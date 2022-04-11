Monroe’s fire chief steps down, citing personal reasons

MONROE, Wis. — After just months on the job, the chief of the Monroe Fire Department has resigned, the city announced Monday afternoon.

In a brief news release, the city announced Fire Chief William Erb stepped down due to personal reasons.

“The Fire Department will continue to operate under the existing chain of command until the Police & Fire Commission is able to appoint a successor,” the release said.

Erb was sworn in to lead the department in January.

City administrator David Lothspeich told News 3 Now Monday afternoon there are no open investigations regarding Erb, adding he was sad to see the fire chief leave.

It’s too early to say when a new chief could be appointed or whether candidates who were considered for the job at the time Erb was chosen could be reconsidered, he said.

