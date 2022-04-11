Thaddeus Young INTERVIEW on 929 with Jason & John: "They (the Spurs) got a 1st round pick. I went to a playoff team."

Thaddeus Young talked about the 2021-22 season and his move to the Toronto Raptors. "Most teams have schemes with a guard who can kick out for 3's. We (Toronto) can just switch."

Young's Toronto Raptors have overachieved this season. He discussed his role, his Raptors teammate and former Memphis Tiger Precious Achiuwa, and his investments including Shoot 360 in Collierville. Here's the full interview from Monday (4/11) with Jason & John on 92.9 FM ESPN:

