ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkins Township, OH

Perkins-Columbian baseball showdown moved to Tuesday

By Register staff
Sandusky Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Perkins-Columbian baseball showdown will have to wait a day. Perkins will travel to Columbian on Tuesday in a 4:45 p.m. matchup of state-ranked teams after Monday’s game in Tiffin was washed out. Perkins climbed 11 slots to No. 4 in the Division II state baseball coaches poll...

sanduskyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Edison grad Adam Wolf works scoreless Double-A debut

BRIDGEWATER TWP., N.J. -- Edison graduate Adam Wolf made his Double-A baseball debut Wednesday night and didn't give up a run. The lanky left-hander worked 3.2 innings for the Erie Seawolves, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five against the Somerset Patriots. Erie is the Detroit Tigers' affiliate in the Eastern League, while Somerset features members of the New York Yankees' organization.
ERIE, MI
Norwalk Reflector

'Four seasons' experience for Trojans

GREENWICH — Make the best of it. Oftentimes, the South Central track and field program must do that on a daily basis. The 36-person roster does not have the benefit of an all-weather track. As a result, that frequently leads to the Trojans practicing on the gravel track at the school’s football stadium.
GREENWICH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perkins Township, OH
City
Tiffin, OH
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Margaretta Township, OH
City
Adena, OH
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Willard, OH
City
Clyde, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Huron, OH
Perkins Township, OH
Sports
Sandusky Register

George Thomas Moore

With much sadness, the family of George Thomas Moore, of Circleville, announces his passing on April 7, 2022, at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. Tom was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Bellevue, Ohio, the son of the late George E. and Mary Helen (McMahon) Moore. He is survived by his...
BELLEVUE, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Lakeview athletes sign commitment letters

Two Lakeview athletes signed commitment letters. Gavin Mauger is heading to Grove City College to play football. He's a three sport athlete also participating in basketball & baseball. Cal Rinck will attend the University of Akron for hockey. He's a two sport athlete also participating in baseball.
LAKEVIEW, OH
Cleveland.com

Mentor at Medina, Avon Lake at Amherst headline the next seven days: What to watch in high school baseball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a look ahead to the next week around Northeast Ohio, here are the best high school baseball games on the schedule for April 13 through April 19. ⦁ Mentor at Medina, 5 p.m. Thursday: These Greater Cleveland Conference rivals met last week in Mentor. The Bees walked away with a 1-0 victory, as southpaw Wright State commit Joey Valentine and Jack Geiser combined for a two-hit shutout.
MENTOR, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Columbian#The Lake Division#Tornadoes#Nos#Division Iii#D Iii#The Polar Bears#Trimble Local
Morning Journal

High school softball Top of the Crop for April 11

1: Keystone 6-1 2: North Ridgeville 6-0 Crop comments: Lots of good play in the first two weeks of the season. Keystone sits at the top of the Crop as it did at the top of Division II state tournament last year. After dropping their first game of the season in South Carolina, the Wildcats have won all of their local games. They have defeated quality teams including Amherst (10-5) and Wellington (11-3). … Avon has the most wins of any area team, with the Eagles’ big Southwestern Conference games against Amherst and North Ridgeville being postponed. Kayla Dykin has been pitching at a high level, throwing a six-inning perfect game with 16 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Olmsted Falls. Amherst has dropped two games, but they were to the Wildcats and North Ridgeville (13-0), the top two teams in the area. The Comets have since won four in a row over Brookside (5-0), Willoughby South (13-5), Midview (3-2) and Avon Lake (3-2). … North Ridgeville has started its season on a roll. The Rangers are tied for first place in the SWC with Avon and are a game above the Comets. They have also defeated Olmsted Falls (12-0), Elyria (6-3) and Brunswick (9-2). … Wellington started strong as well, with an 11-6 win over Elyria Catholic. The Dukes’ losses are to Strongsville, Keystone and to Shelby in the MVD Invitational. They have also defeated Avon Lake, Mapleton twice and Oberlin. … Rocky River split its season opener with Lutheran West and swept Fairview. … North Olmsted started 2-0 before traveling south and falling to Columbus DeSales and Bishop Ready. However, the Eagles bounced back with wins over Bay and Gilmour Academy. … Firelands started 3-3 and has won two in a row, over Clearview (22-4) and a close 6-5 road win against Edison on April 8.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Wendy’s Classic first big showcase of spring: What to watch in high school softball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a look ahead to the next week around Northeast Ohio, here are the best high school softball games on the schedule for April 14 through April 20. ⦁ Wendy’s Classic in Ashland, Thursday through Saturday: The season’s first big softball showcase is Saturday at Ashland’s Brookside Park, and it features four of the area’s top programs. Keystone, cleveland.com’s preseason No. 1 team and the defending OHSAA Division II state champion, will be there. So will Amherst, St. Joseph Academy and Elyria. St. Joseph Academy opens Thursday vs. Ontario, while Amherst plays Strasburg-Franklin. Keystone follows Friday vs. Kings Mills Kings. Remaining matchups through Saturday are to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Alliance Review

Area Sports Scoreboard for Tuesday, April 12

WP: Beau Alazaus. LP: Eric Bennett. S: Garrison Martin. 2B: Ryan Bruni (A) 2. 3B: Anthony Perry (WB). Records: West Branch 5-3, 3-2 EBC; Alliance 3-4, 0-3. Notes: Ryan Bruni went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles for Alliance. Curtis Taylor and Eric Bennett had RBI singles in the Aviators’ sixth-inning rally. Beau Alazaus and Nick Wilson had two hits each for the Warriors. Anthony Perry’s leadoff triple started West Branch’s three-run sixth. Zach Peters, Boston Mulinix and Alazaus drove in runs.
LOUISVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy