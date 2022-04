Kenneth W. “Ken” Haywood passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Oakridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to funeral services, Tuesday at the funeral home. Ken’s family requests casual attire for the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Effingham County Relay for Life or St. Jude’s.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO