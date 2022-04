RYE COVE — Thomas Walker sophomore pitcher Eden Muncy recorded 23 strikeouts Tuesday. In the end, however, it was a sophomore from Rye Cove that delivered the show-stopper. Despite Muncy’s stellar performance on the mound, Rye Cove produced six hits in the final three innings to take a 4-3 Cumberland District softball extra-inning victory on its home field.

CLINCHPORT, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO