Terre Haute Humane Society on Good Day Live!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — She was the first African American woman to get both a private and commercial pilot’s license in the United States. Now, there is a local exhibit to celebrate this hometown heroine. Friday the Terre Haute Regional Airport unveiled the Willa Beatrice Brown Display...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
CARMEL, Ind.–Two babies have been dropped off at Safe Haven Baby Boxes across Indiana over the last week. A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed at Carmel Fire Department Station #45 in 2018. On Tuesday, a baby boy was dropped off at that station. “I have a big smile...
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Indiana has plenty of amazing restaurants, but according to the restaurant reservation website OpenTable, these five restaurants are some of the best. Here's what they are.
BICKNELL, Ind. — A southern Indiana contractor has been arrested and charged with theft after being paid nearly $20,000 by a Vincennes homeowner and failing to make the agreed-upon repairs. Jesse Pace, 48, of Bicknell is charged with Level 6 felony theft and was arrested on Tuesday by Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Construction workers found five kittens in a new Indiana jail facility this week. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook Thursday that they have new additions to the sheriff's office family. Workers found the little kittens in the new jail facility that's currently under...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new agreement makes the Terre Haute casino one step closer to breaking ground. Vigo county commissioners have approved what's called a local development agreement. State law requires casino owners to have local development agreements in place with the counties in which they operate. This...
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a body was found near the Indianapolis Zoo Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a death investigation around noon near White River Parkway and Michigan Street. Indianapolis firefighters used a boat to get to the body, which was partially submerged in water. The Marion...
After adding over 243,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 78.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Salem, Indiana community is rallying around a high school student’s family after he lost his battle with cancer. Konnar Anderson, a senior at Salem High School and crowned homecoming in February, died Saturday. WHAS11 News talked with him, telling us his plans to attend...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One CVS location in Terre Haute was listed among 300 stores closing in the spring of 2022. “To most effectively serve our customers and deploy our colleagues to where they are most needed in the community, our pharmacy at 905 Poplar Street is closing on Friday, April 1,” a CVS representative told MyWabashValley.com.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Habitat for Humanity dedicated their 555th home Sunday, but this one is special. The home was built on the same property where sister Jane McClure grew up with her four sisters. The McClure family decided to sponsor the home after meeting the homeowner Dorothy at a dedication several years ago. Today, […]
MILLERSBURG, Ind. — As many as 20,000 ducks died in a fire Tuesday at a northern Indiana barn. (NOTE: The video in the player above is from a reportedly unrelated story on the discovery of bird flu at a duck farm in Elkhart County.) Firefighters responded to the fire...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Meijer has announced the opening date for its fourth Fort Wayne store. The Dupont Road supercenter is scheduled to welcome customers on May 12. The store is located just east of I-69 and south of the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus. The Grand Rapids, Michigan based...
One of the most vulgar words in the American English language is a word that is considered so derogatory that the federal government made the decision in 1962 – 60 years ago — to remove it from official use. At that time, the word — “n****r” — was being used as the official name for hundreds of streams, mountains, lakes, canyons and other geographic features throughout the United States.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local church is once again putting on a very popular Easter event this Saturday. Remnant Church spent Thursday preparing for its drive-through Easter candy giveaway. The event will take place Saturday at the Vigo County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Downtown Terre Haute Businesses are coming together for a non-traditional egg hunt. Running Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 17, participating businesses will be hiding and handing out eggs, with many having goodies inside. We’re constantly trying to promote the spirit of business that...
