Family Literacy Connection plans funny fundraiser

Special Logo Special Logo

ALBANY — Comedian Derrick Tennant will bring the funny; supporters of Family Literacy Connection will supply the money as they purchase tickets to support the agency in an April 26 fundraiser.

The event will be held at Chehaw Park’s Creekside Center on April 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60, or $440 for a table of eight. All tickets include the evening’s entertainment, delicious food, a silent auction, and a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/laughforliteracy.

The Family Literacy Connection fundraiser benefits all programs of the agency that helps disadvantaged families gain stability, self-sufficiency and success through a cluster of educational programs that target the whole family. Programs include adult education, parents as teachers, a child development center, and an afterschool and summer program.

Supporters of this worthwhile agency are encouraged to come out for a night of fun entertainment while benefiting a worthy cause.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2976104179066613/ on Facebook. Also email laughs@familyliteracyconnection.com for questions about the fundraiser.