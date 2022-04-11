ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Family Literacy Connection plans funny fundraiser

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbfYN_0f62J2Kk00
Special Logo Special Logo

ALBANY — Comedian Derrick Tennant will bring the funny; supporters of Family Literacy Connection will supply the money as they purchase tickets to support the agency in an April 26 fundraiser.

The event will be held at Chehaw Park’s Creekside Center on April 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60, or $440 for a table of eight. All tickets include the evening’s entertainment, delicious food, a silent auction, and a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/laughforliteracy.

The Family Literacy Connection fundraiser benefits all programs of the agency that helps disadvantaged families gain stability, self-sufficiency and success through a cluster of educational programs that target the whole family. Programs include adult education, parents as teachers, a child development center, and an afterschool and summer program.

Supporters of this worthwhile agency are encouraged to come out for a night of fun entertainment while benefiting a worthy cause.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2976104179066613/ on Facebook. Also email laughs@familyliteracyconnection.com for questions about the fundraiser.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Local News

Unionville Fair plans ‘Spring Shindig’ fundraiser

EAST MARLBOROUGH — The Unionville Community Fair will hold its first Annual “Spring Shindig” fundraiser on Friday, April 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Red Clay Room in Kennett Square. A fun, entertaining night is planned with dinner (beef sandwiches, stuffed shells, salad, and...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Herald-Dispatch

Huntington families learn about literature, financial literacy

HUNTINGTON — From literature to finance, Huntington East Middle School students and their families learned about literacy Tuesday. The school hosted Family Literacy Night to give people a chance to learn more about financial literacy, media literacy and literature, with an emphasis on banned books. Organizers said the event could serve as a launching point for families to have discussions within their own households about the importance of books and authors in the community.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Shropshire Star

All Stretton plans big breakfast fundraiser for Ukraine

A tasty fundraiser is being planned in All Stretton for Ukraine on April 3. All Stretton Village Hall is the place to be from 9am to 12 noon on Sunday, April 3 for a Big Breakfast fundraiser. Organiser Sara Perry said: "I can't even imagine what those people are going...
CHARITIES
The Star

Group connects people to forgotten, unknown family members

During a recent workshop, Neighbor 2 Neighbor Foundation Founder and CEO Johnsie Brevard was helping a woman research her family history when the two made a pretty surprising discovery. "She was my cousin," recalled Brevard, who for years has been helping others track down their family history. That connection, Brevard...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Albany, GA
Entertainment
City
Albany, GA
UPMATTERS

Head-shaving fundraisers planned for childhood cancer research

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Pete’s Barber Shop in Marquette will host the second-annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event. The event will take place on Saturday, March 19 from 2-4 p.m. Eastern Time with the goal of raising $10,000 in support of childhood cancer research. Those interested in...
MARQUETTE, MI
K2 Radio

Help Make Wyoming Families Stronger With Casper Family Connections

It's a phrase that we hear often, and likely don't think about for more than a few moments. Of course who and what we become starts at home. According to research most of us have generally developed our personalities and characteristics by the age of 6. A generally happy 4 year old will likely remain that way, barring any major trauma.
CASPER, WY
Augusta Free Press

Nathalia Daguano Artus: Make financial literacy a family matter

In today’s uncertain economy, with 56 percent of Americans reporting they do not have savings to cover a $1,000 emergency expense, talking about money with your kids and building a strong foundation for financial literacy is more important than ever. While it may seem like a daunting topic to discuss with a preschooler or an elementary-aged child, it is never too early to start. Studies show that children with savings accounts are six times more likely to go to college and four times more likely to own stocks as young adults.
KIDS
WJHL

Local church organizes fundraiser for family fighting childhood cancer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local church is organizing to support a family whose 8-year-old child is battling cancer. When members of the Nolichucky Baptist Church heard Junior’s story, they felt called to the cause. They quickly organized a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support the family, who is currently at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Charity
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS Denver

Family Is As Important For Adults As It Is For Children

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Every year about 25,000 teens “age out” of the foster care system with no support system in place. Those young people have higher rates of incarceration, drug use, unwanted pregnancy, unemployment, and homelessness. Having caring adults who can usher them into adulthood makes a big difference. Teena & Josh have fostered 21 kids over the years. On their journey, they’ve adopted 3 of them and raised one biological daughter. “What we always tried to do is treat them with all the love and respect they deserve just like we would for our own kids,” said Josh. (credit CBS) Nathan...
HOMELESS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Cross of Christ gospel fundraiser planned for March 26

HAMILTON – Live gospel performances and food will highlight March 26’s fundraiser for Monroe County’s Cross of Christ. The free event will be at the Hamilton High School gymnasium from noon until 5 p.m., and donations are welcome. Scheduled entertainers include the Clark Family of Hamilton; Bro....
MONROE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
Bristol Times

Lenape Valley Foundation to hold 13th annual Golf Outing

Lenape Valley Foundation is hosting its 13th annual Golf Outing on Monday, June 13, at Doylestown Country Club. Proceeds from the outing benefit LVF’s residential programs for adults with serious mental illness. Living within 16 community locations, 45 adults are supported annually through this program, receiving treatment and building skills needed to live independently. Donations support LVF’s continuous efforts to ensure that each person receives quality care in an environment that is safe and sufficiently supports the path to an improved quality of life.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
The Albany Herald

Nanci Bowen tournament benefits TRMC Hospice, Oncology patients

TIFTON — The annual Nanci Bowen Charity Event will be held at the Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton on May 9. The golf tournament, benefiting the special needs of Southwell hospice and cancer patients benefiting the special needs of Hospice of Tift Area and TRMC Anita Stewart Oncology Center patients, is a four-man scramble. Shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Interested participants can form a team or sign up as a corporate sponsor. There are multiple sponsorship opportunities and the team fee is $400.
TIFTON, GA
Footwear News

Charity Works: VF Foundation Reveals It Donated Over $8 Million During Height of Pandemic + More

Click here to read the full article. A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com. April 13, 2022: The VF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of VF Corporation has released its second impact report on Wednesday, which details how the Foundation positively impacted more than three million people in 73 countries during the period between March 29, 2020, to April 3, 2021. During this time, The VF Foundation provided grants to support 91 community partners around the world and distributed more than $8 million to support efforts centered on...
CHARITIES
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
296
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy