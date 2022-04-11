ECKGH: Pusha T Talks Fatherhood, “Tedious” Process Of Working With Pharrell, And New Album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ With Charlamagne Tha God [Video]

Charlamagne Tha God Interviews Pusha T About New Album ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Pusha T has been making himself very available to the public recently as he is gearing up to release what he calls “his best, most well-rounded work to date”. In a new interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the powder-pushing MC gives us a behind-the-scenes look at not only his recording process but also his life as the man born Terrence Thornton.

Push pulls no punches when distinguishing between his cocaine-dusted art and his humanity. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he became a father and also began the process of creating the soon-to-be-released (hopefully, at this time no official release date has been revealed) album It’s Almost Dry. For the most part, fans know exactly what they can expect from the trafficking titan of rhyme. However, what sets this album apart from his previous work, according to Pusha, is the amount of time he was able to spend with both Kanye West and Pharrell during the creative process. Based on the released of several singles “Diet Coke”, “Neck And Wrist” featuring Jay-Z, and a song called “Hear Me Clearly” on Nigo’s recently released album I Know NIGO , it sure sounds like time is on Pusha’s side.

Peep the full interview below.

