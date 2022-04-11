ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Mild week could bring storms

By Chris Daniels
fortwaynesnbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The chilly air has left our region. Temperatures will go even...

www.fortwaynesnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Nbc
Idaho State Journal

Storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting Sunday morning

A winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, special weather alert and wind advisory for the region to warn the public about the snow and powerful gusts that are expected to arrive Sunday morning and continue into Sunday night. The hardest hit areas are forecast to be Island Park, Swan Valley, Palisades,...
POCATELLO, ID
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cadrene Heslop

Severe Storms Threaten Millions

Have you had severe weather and thunderstorms in your area? For the fourth week in a row, continental America will face intense weather outbreaks. But this time, the storm episodes will affect cities farther north. It will stretch into the Central Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes. These places did not get affected by the previous outbreaks. (source)
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Dry, mild Thursday ahead for Alabama; storms return Friday

BUSY AFTERNOON: A cold-core upper low has been moving across Alabama today, producing storms with hail and torrential rain. Flash flooding developed in the city of Birmingham (especially on the Southside) this afternoon; radar suggests rain amounts of 3-4 inches came down there since midnight. Showers and storms will fade away tonight as the upper low moves into Georgia.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy