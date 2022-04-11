PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 21st annual Easter Eggstravaganza

Joan M. Belew, 79, of Dowagiac passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Timbers of Cass County. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, 405 Center St., Dowagiac with Fr. Homic Officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Joan’s family would like to invite her friends and family to the Wounded Minnow Saloon immediately following services for a time of food and fellowship. Memorial contributions in Joan’s name may be made to Hidden Acres Farm at 50582 Pleasant Road Dowagiac, MI 49047 and hiddenacreshobbyfarm@yahoo.com. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO