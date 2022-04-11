ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dowagiac, MI

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 21st annual Easter Eggstravaganza

By Ryan Yuenger
Niles Daily Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWAGIAC — Much to the delight of local children, the Easter Bunny made his long-awaited return to Dowagiac. Not deterred by the cold and snow, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, Department of Public Services and Lifestyle Nutrition hosted the...

www.leaderpub.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
DFW Community News

In-Sync Exotics to host Easter Egg Hunt

ROCKWALL, TX (March 15, 2022) In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue & Education Center, 3430 Skyview Drive in Wylie, will host is annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16. Guests will enjoy face painting, bounce house, and games – and of course a chance to see the big cats enjoy Easter treats.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac church to host Easter rummage and bake sale

DOWAGIAC – From Fabergé eggs and antique garden tools to fresh-baked pies, one local church is gearing up for another event. First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., is set to host its annual spring fundraiser and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2. Proceeds will go toward the repair costs of the church’s parking lot.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WVNS

A local church has big plans ahead of Easter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Family Worship Center is planning to go bing this year with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center playground. Co-pastor Jaimee Hodges said they’ll have a food truck giving out free food, bounce houses, and carnival games. She also said they […]
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Dowagiac, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Dowagiac, MI
Society
kpic

21st annual Northwest Horse Fair and Expo underway in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. — Saddle up horse lovers; this is the event for you. After the pandemic threw a wrench into the mix last year, the 21st annual Northwest Horse Fair and Expo is back this weekend in Albany. It's a horse fair and exposition at the Linn County Fair...
ALBANY, OR
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac Chamber announces Miss Dowagiac pageant directors

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce announced co-directors for the 2023 Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant have been chosen. Tami Helmuth-DeLong and Anne Zebell have agreed to step into the role of leading the pageant committee for next year’s pageant production. Both of the women bring enthusiasm, prior...
DOWAGIAC, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Johnson
WGAL

Strasburg Railroad hosting annual fundraiser

STRASBURG, Pa. — The Strasburg Railroad is hosting its annual Give-Back Day today. The event is to benefit the Strasburg Volunteer Fire Department. The railroad will donate half of all steam train ticket sales to the volunteer fire department, as well as all proceeds raised from a live auction.
STRASBURG, PA
Niles Daily Star

Joan M. Belew, of Dowagiac

Joan M. Belew, 79, of Dowagiac passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Timbers of Cass County. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, 405 Center St., Dowagiac with Fr. Homic Officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Joan’s family would like to invite her friends and family to the Wounded Minnow Saloon immediately following services for a time of food and fellowship. Memorial contributions in Joan’s name may be made to Hidden Acres Farm at 50582 Pleasant Road Dowagiac, MI 49047 and hiddenacreshobbyfarm@yahoo.com. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.
DOWAGIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg Hunt#Parade#Smokey The Bear#Dowagiac Family Dentistry#Halls#Honor Credit Union
Niles Daily Star

Gift shop at Borgess Lee Hospital to open Monday

DOWAGIAC – Walking into the local hospital on Wednesday afternoon, visitors, employees and patients alike witnessed a sight not seen for more than two years. After being away from Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital since March 13, 2020, longtime gift shop volunteers Terri Moore and Ann Biek were back in the shop, preparing to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, April 18.
DOWAGIAC, MI
Niles Daily Star

Moose lodge donates toy moose to Dowagiac FD for kids in crisis

DOWAGIAC — Local children in crisis situations will have some much-needed comfort thanks to a local club. Dowagiac Moose 933 donated several Tommy Moose stuffed animal toys to the Dowagiac Fire department, the department announced Wednesday. The toys will be given to children to children who are involved in emergency situations that the DFD responds to.
DOWAGIAC, MI
Niles Daily Star

Rumoro joins Roadrunner dance team

DOWAGIAC — Allyson Rumoro, of Oak Park, Illinois, has joined the Southwestern Michigan College dance team, according to Roadrunner Coach Laura Odenwald. Rumoro has been dancing on her high school drill team for the past four years. She is a fast learner who is proficient in hip hop, pom and jazz styles.
OAK PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
9&10 News

Pit Spitters Puts a Twist on Community Easter Egg Hunt

Pit Spitters are putting a unique twist to the normal Easter tendencies. The Hop N’ Hunt event is structured like an Easter egg hunt, but with decorative baseballs instead. They will be hidden around Traverse City at different business locations. Each day, clues will be posted to their social media to help people find them.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy