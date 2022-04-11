GHS Softball Changes

Alton's Lyndsey Miller, right, and Emily Baker each scored successful penalty kicks in an overtime PK shootout win Tuesday night at Belleville East. They are shown celebrating earlier this season against Southwestern. (Greg Shashack file | The Telegraph)
Ali Wilson of Southwestern scored a pair of goals and the Piasa Birds went on to shut out Springfield Lutheran 4-0 Monday in Piasa. (Greg Shashack file | The Telegraph) Another game, another shutout win for the Southwestern Piasa Birds.
GODFREY – It was an easy smile for Audrey Evola. For the first time in seven games for the Redbirds catcher, it was a winning smile after Alton beat the Granite City Warriors 13-1 in five innings Tuesday at Alton High.
WAKEENEY - The Sacred Heart boys tennis team finished a close third among six teams Tuesday at the Trego Invitational at WaKeeney. Trego won the meet with 44 points, followed by Scott City with 42 and Sacred Heart with 40. Playing conditions were miserable, with winds gusting to 50-plus mph.
WEST PLAINS, Mo–Wednesday was another national letter of intent signing day. It was the late signing for seniors picking colleges for basketball. And Mizzou womens coach Robin Pingeton landed West Plains guard Ashton Judd. Judd led her Lady Zizzers to the Class 5 girls state championship this winter and won the Class 5 player of […]
