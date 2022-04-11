Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

A new storm system will sweep through the region bringing scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, rain, and showers. Saturday, April 9 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s. The system is expected to arrive in the mid-afternoon Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, which noted...
ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says this storm won't be a big rainmaker, but some scattered showers will fall on the Valley floor. Snow started to fall over the higher elevations and will continue throughout the day.
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .Heavy rain has fallen on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers have increased quickly as a result. The crest should be occurring as of this issuance. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest by early this afternoon. It will then fall below action stage by tomorrow. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-14 09:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Scotland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. A few gusts may approach 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this Evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds and lowering humidity values will produce very high to extreme fire danger by this afternoon. Please refrain from burning today.
Effective: 2022-04-15 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4000 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3000 feet, heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carroll; Clinton; Fountain; Howard; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Howard, Tippecanoe, Warren, Tipton, Fountain, Clinton and Carroll Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Delaware; Hamilton; Madison; Montgomery; Parke; Randolph; Vermillion WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Montgomery, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion and Parke Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-14 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ontario; Wayne LINE OF SHOWERS WITH GUSTY WINDS MOVING INTO THE AREA A line of showers will move across the area between 1100 am and 1230 pm this afternoon. This line of showers will produce wind gusts to 45 mph. These winds could blow around unsecured objects or blow down a few tree limbs.
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Wood WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Daviess; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Linn; Livingston; Mercer; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 08:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Harding County and Perkins County. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Effective: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-14 08:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The highest wind gust reported so far was 48 mph at Rochester International Airport. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-14 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island Areas of fog affecting Padre Island Surface observations and satellite imagery indicate that areas of fog and patchy dense fog are developing across all of Padre Island. Visibilities will be reduced to 1 to 3 miles with these areas of fog. Early morning motorists, are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely in areas of fog through the morning hours.
Effective: 2022-04-14 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest wind gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAIL...The strongest winds are expected in the afternoon. The wind direction will be primarily southwest.
