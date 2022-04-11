ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croydon, PA

1 dead after goose causes Pennsylvania motorcycle crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Shannon
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXV2i_0f62GqYA00

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in eastern Pennsylvania after police said a goose hit them in the head, causing a head-on crash with an SUV.

The crash happened Friday in Croydon, Pennsylvania. The driver was on a Harley Davidson just before 9 a.m. when a goose reportedly came flying out of the woods, hitting the motorcyclist in the head.

Bristol Borough Police said the goose caused the motorcyclist to side-swipe a car before running head-on into a Toyota Highlander SUV. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the report.

Buffalo police officers cleared for pushing over 75-year-old protester

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spring is breeding season for Canada geese, and they can become aggressive if they perceive a threat to their mates, eggs or goslings.

According to USA Today , part of the reason is that their nests are near humans, meaning we venture into their territory often. Males are most likely to attack since females remain with their clutch until they are ready to mate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Croydon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Motorcycle Crash#Canada Geese#Traffic Accident#Wtaj#Bristol Borough Police#Usa Today#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

1 Killed, Another Hurt In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

One man was killed and another injured in a double-shooting in Trenton, authorities confirmed. Police responding to a Shot Spotter activation near the Fast Trac gas station on Mulberry Street found Jaquir Queen, 26, of Willingboro, suffering from several gunshot wounds shortly before midnight on Wednesday, April 6, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
TRENTON, NJ
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy