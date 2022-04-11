ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

13-year-old becomes a millionaire selling NFT art

By Stephanie Raymond
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7b4C_0f62Gn9D00

While some of us are still trying to figure out exactly what NFTs are, others -- like a 13-year-old girl -- are making millions selling digital art.

Nyla Hayes turned her passion for drawing into a lucrative business, making millions of dollars selling her unique portraits as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, for thousands of dollars a piece.

Non-fungible tokens are non-interchangeable units of data such as photos, videos, audio and artwork, that can be sold and traded, and can only have one official owner at a time.

Hayes' NFT collection combines her love for Brontosaurus dinosaurs and women, featuring portraits of women of all races with elongated necks.

"At first I just wanted to put two things that I love together, and that was a Brontosaurus and women," she told NBC's Today . "I wanted to show how beautiful and strong women were, and I thought of the Brontosaurus as that as well."

Hayes has been drawing for as long as she can remember, but she only got into digital art a few years ago.

"I started drawing at 4. When I was 9, my parents got me a smartphone to make digital art. I made drawings of people with long necks, which I call Long Neckies," she told TIME for Kids .

Things really took off when her uncle told her mom about NFTs.

"We watched YouTube to learn how to create and sell them," she said. "Soon, people were buying NFTs of my Long Neckies. I have made more than 960 ETH."  That’s digital currency worth about $3.4 million.

In the past two months alone, Hayes sold one portrait for $6,621 and another for $3,920 on Instagram. Her most expensive NFT sold for $11,737 last August, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Last October, Hayes was named as TIME Magazine's first Artist-in-Residence for its TIMEPieces digital community, tasked with developing an intimate, focused collection of art.

"These Artist-in-Residence collections will continue to allow TIME to bring art on to the blockchain that marries the artist's signature style with a renowned TIME franchise. This extends TIME’s nearly 100-year tradition of highlighting great artists and photographers of a given era while leading the brand into new innovative spaces -- in this case NFT's and Web3," the company said on its website.

Her collection, " Long Neckie Women of the Year " features 1,000 unique pieces based on TIME's Women of the Year franchise.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millionaire#Digital Art#Smartphone#Nft#Nbc
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop's Apple Watts Is in Critical Condition — What Happened?

Born Jontelle Lafaye Watts, Apple Watts made her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood debut in Season 5 in 2018. As we learned, Apple got her start in the entertainment industry as an exotic dancer, but she later gained popularity as a video vixen, appearing in music videos alongside rappers like Future. It wasn’t long before she adopted the pseudonym “Ms. Apple Bottom.”
CELEBRITIES
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
InspireMore

That’s 1 Lucky Dog! This Rare Pup Must Have Been Born With The Luck Of The Irish.

A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.
ANIMALS
Shape Magazine

Lizzo's Shapewear Brand Started a Conversation On Body Image

Lizzo is launching her own shapewear brand — a 100-piece collaboration with Fabletics called Yitty. The news has much of the singer's global fanbase psyched about her latest venture, especially since it will include sizes XS to 6X. Amid the excitement, though, came some social media criticism that shapewear, which has traditionally served to hide or conceal "flaws" and/or make the body appear slimmer, runs contrary to Lizzo's signature brand of unconditional self-love. It's criticism that Lizzo herself has tackled head-on ahead of Yitty's official launch on April 12.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Carpet Munching

You might have been in a relationship for a while with someone that you connect with, and the two of you may have even made the next step and decided to move in with each other. Now, that the two of you are living in the same home, you might have started to notice habits that your partner has that bother you like him or her picking food off the floor to eat it. So, what do you do if you have a partner that is willing to eat things that he or she drops on the floor and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy