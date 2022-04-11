19 Meditation Podcasts That Will Help You Find Your Zen

When you’re stressed, busy and hitting that 3 P.M. wall, it can help to stop, drop, and roll—but not in the fire drill sense. Instead, you might try a quick, easy to do anywhere, workout to get your blood flowing and mood soaring. Exercise has so many benefits and one of those is definitely that it can boost a subpar day, or improve an already good one. Sometimes the light from the sun peaks through your curtains when you wake up and it would be a shame not to slip into yoga pants and do some relaxing yoga poses or Pilates. So, if any of this resonates with you, you’re in luck. In the most recent episode of Good Moves, Pilates instructor Traci Copeland will take you through a calming, relaxing, and rejuvenating yoga workout that you can really do anywhere.

