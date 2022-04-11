ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

SoulCycle Instructor Kamelle Mills Reveals Why 'Working In' Is Just As Important As Working Out

By Robin Zabiegalski
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SoulCycle instructor Kamelle Mill shares his philosophy on exercising and how it may have more to do with what's happening inside of us than...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soulcycle
99.5 WKDQ

Video Proves Why It’s Hard to Fish When You’re a Farmer

If you're a parent, you realize it's hard to get alone time. It's kind of the same when you're a farmer trying to fish as a new video share proves. This fun YouTube short was just dropped today. There's no location given, but this sure looks like our neck of the woods and I don't know any of our farmers who can't identify.
AGRICULTURE
People

Valerie Bertinelli Says that Her Weight Is 'the Thing That Holds Me Back'

Knowing the number on the scale has never worked for Valerie Bertinelli, which is why she quit weighing herself cold turkey — and so far, it's working. The star and Food Network host, 61, gave up what used to be a daily ritual in the hopes of helping her "mental and emotional health" after realizing that the number she saw was never going to be enough.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Science Focus

Mermaid or fish? The science behind the viral left/right brain illusion

The internet loves an optical illusion. Whether it’s a blue or gold dress, a vase or two people facing each other, or most recently, an image that could be either a fish or a mermaid. This new viral optical illusion offered up the premise that if you’re right-brained, you’ll...
SCIENCE
Inc.com

No, the Customer Is Not Always Right. Here's What I Learned From My Worst Customer

We were opening for lunch. It was the summer of 2006, and the dumplings at my first New York City eatery were ready to roll out to customers. As I turned up the volume on the sound system from my basement office, I glanced at the security camera feed. I saw Gina grooving to the Jamiroquai song I had just uploaded as she broke open a roll of quarters on the side of the counter. In her cover letter, she had described having just moved to NYC and wrote, "Hi, my name is Gina and I can't stop smiling!" Gina was the first cashier I hired for my then two-year-old restaurant, and what she wrote was true. She was born with hospitality in her soul. Anyone who hires customer-facing staff will appreciate how psyched I was to have her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

Setting boundaries important when working from home

Is the stress of working from home getting to you? A clinical psychologist at Cleveland Clinic says it's important to set boundaries while working. For example, you may be tempted to check your e-mail after your shift or finish up a project, but you really should try to unplug for the night.
JOBS
WebMD

What Having MS Has Taught Me

I’ve always considered myself a strong woman. Life has thrown a few hardballs at me since I was a little girl. I experienced loss early in my life. First, I lost my father when I was 5 years old. I couldn’t understand death yet. My life had just started, and I was already losing an important figure in anyone’s life, a father. Then, at 18 years of age, I lost my mother. The most important person of my life and my only support was gone. I was in my first semester of college when this happened. One more time, I lost. But this time around, my life was turned upside down.
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Denim Minds Under 30: Danielle Elsener

Click here to read the full article. Rivet’s Denim Minds Under 30 column shines a spotlight on young professionals committed to pushing the denim industry forward, paying special mind to the planet and its people. For Danielle Elsener, founder of the zero waste design label Decode, has a bigger dream for the denim industry that doesn’t involve the topic of sustainability. Describe your current job. Danielle Elsener: I am currently running my label, Decode, which focuses on creating interactive and informative zero waste garments. This is done by creating tools and giving workshops around my zero waste design system. I am also a...
APPAREL
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy