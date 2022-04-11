SoulCycle Instructor Kamelle Mills Reveals Why 'Working In' Is Just As Important As Working Out

I’ve always considered myself a strong woman. Life has thrown a few hardballs at me since I was a little girl. I experienced loss early in my life. First, I lost my father when I was 5 years old. I couldn’t understand death yet. My life had just started, and I was already losing an important figure in anyone’s life, a father. Then, at 18 years of age, I lost my mother. The most important person of my life and my only support was gone. I was in my first semester of college when this happened. One more time, I lost. But this time around, my life was turned upside down.
