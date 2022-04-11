ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Bushnell announces promotions

By Courtesy of Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Bushnell
 2 days ago

BUSHNELL — The Farmers & Merchants State Bank of Bushnell Board of Directors recently announced promotional changes.

Michael Steelman has retired from his position of Chairman/CEO after 38 years of distinguished service. Mike is a graduate of Western Illinois University, Northern Illinois University College of Law, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate School of Banking. Mike has served as a director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago since 2011, including Chairman in 2018-2019, and as Chairman of the Illinois Bankers Association in 2008-2009. He will continue to serve as a director on the Board of Farmers & Merchants State Bank and Prairieland Bancorp, Inc., as well as Chair Emeritus (past chair), and Senior Counsel, working part-time for the bank. Mike and his wife, Laura, reside in Bushnell.

Former President & COO Douglas Allaman has been named Chairman/CEO of the bank. Doug directs the lending department of the bank, serves as Farm Manager and Director of Compliance, and is also a director on the board. Doug is a graduate of the University of Illinois and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He began his employment at Farmers and Merchants State Bank in 1995. Doug, his wife, Brandy, and their two sons, Cooper and Carter, reside at Little Swan Lake, Avon. He remains active in farming his family’s farm near Roseville.

Former Executive Vice President & CFO Connie Morrow has been named President of the bank. Connie is also a Trust Officer, an IRS Enrolled Agent income tax preparer, and a director on the board. Connie began her career with Farmers and Merchants in 1994, and is a graduate of Western Illinois University and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. Connie resides in Macomb.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank is an employee-owned community bank with assets of over 90 million dollars and a full-service trust department which also offers tax and accounting services.

