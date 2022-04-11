SOS Recovery Services to host peer-based recovery conference in Portsmouth

Expert speakers highlight ways to tackle substance use when SOS Recovery Community Organization hosts a conference at the Portsmouth Harborside Sheraton.

SOS Recovery Community Organization is presenting what it is billing as the Northeast’s premier peer-recovery conference, Recovery, Inclusion, Community & Harm Reduction (R.I.C.H.) Conference on April 18 and 19.

The conference will include eight nationally recognized keynotes that will present on innovations in peer-based recovery supports and harm reduction with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. John Burns, executive director of SOS, said the conference will include up to a dozen 90-minute breakouts sessions over two days surrounding the theme of the conference.

"This conference will attract leaders and advocates within the prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction communities across New England as well as health care providers, clinical staffs, licensed professionals, mental health professionals, agency staff, social service providers, educators, first-responders and local, state and federal policy makers and legislators," Burns said. "The conference will also attract individuals and family members impacted by substance use disorder, people who use drugs, people who identify as sex workers, and allies of the recovery and harm reduction community."

Burns said he is receiving a huge response.

"I originally considered this a northeast event," said Burns. "But I am getting inquiries from across the country, from as far as California, Chicago and Florida. The conference has close to 200 registrations already and we expect it may sell out with a capacity of 300. We also have 40 exhibitors joining us from treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other social service agencies."

Burns said he expects Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, to attend Tuesday morning, April 19 to do a brief intro at 8:30 a.m.

The expert speakers will explore what is happening in the country in term of substance use. They will talk about what works as health and recovery personnel tackle a problem that impacts everyone.

Information on the event and speakers: Visit sosrco.org/events-calendars/2022-rich-conference, email info@sosrco or call 603-841-2350.