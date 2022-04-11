ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

SOS Recovery Services to host peer-based recovery conference in Portsmouth

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xR1e_0f62GXyT00

Expert speakers highlight ways to tackle substance use when SOS Recovery Community Organization hosts a conference at the Portsmouth Harborside Sheraton.

SOS Recovery Community Organization is presenting what it is billing as the Northeast’s premier peer-recovery conference, Recovery, Inclusion, Community & Harm Reduction (R.I.C.H.) Conference on April 18 and 19.

The conference will include eight nationally recognized keynotes that will present on innovations in peer-based recovery supports and harm reduction with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. John Burns, executive director of SOS, said the conference will include up to a dozen 90-minute breakouts sessions over two days surrounding the theme of the conference.

"This conference will attract leaders and advocates within the prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction communities across New England as well as health care providers, clinical staffs, licensed professionals, mental health professionals, agency staff, social service providers, educators, first-responders and local, state and federal policy makers and legislators," Burns said. "The conference will also attract individuals and family members impacted by substance use disorder, people who use drugs, people who identify as sex workers, and allies of the recovery and harm reduction community."

Burns said he is receiving a huge response.

"I originally considered this a northeast event," said Burns. "But I am getting inquiries from across the country, from as far as California, Chicago and Florida. The conference has close to 200 registrations already and we expect it may sell out with a capacity of 300. We also have 40 exhibitors joining us from treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other social service agencies."

Burns said he expects Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, to attend Tuesday morning, April 19 to do a brief intro at 8:30 a.m.

The expert speakers will explore what is happening in the country in term of substance use. They will talk about what works as health and recovery personnel tackle a problem that impacts everyone.

Information on the event and speakers: Visit sosrco.org/events-calendars/2022-rich-conference, email info@sosrco or call 603-841-2350.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Dept of Health expands child and adolescent behavioral health crisis services, peer recovery services

Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced two initiatives to expand child and adolescent services, in addition to peer recovery services, to help Marylanders who are experiencing behavioral health crises. Beginning this week, MDH will issue $17.7 million in grant funding among local behavioral health authorities statewide to help increase access to walk-in […] The post MD Dept of Health expands child and adolescent behavioral health crisis services, peer recovery services appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, NH
Health
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
California State
Portsmouth, NH
Society
State
Florida State
ABC 10 News KGTV

San Diego tourism on path to recovery

Two years ago San Diego’s hotels cleared out, the cruise ships disappeared from the waterfront, and one fo the region’s biggest industries basically shut down as the Coronavirus outbreak hit. Come 2022, the tourism industry is along the path to recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Z107.3

2 Years Until Millinocket Hosts ‘Millinockeclipse’

We've been anticipating this event for a while and we are continuing the countdown to one of the greatest earthly events that will come to Northern Maine in just a couple more years. We all are awaiting the full solar eclipse to take place two years from today on April...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
John Burns
WOLF

Road to Recovery 2021 | The Recovery Bank

The Recovery Bank in Scranton is not a treatment center but serves as a bridge for people coming out of formal treatment centers—or in some cases, prison--- to living drug- and alcohol-free in day-to-day settings. It is a peer-driven recovery support center with many resources for re-learning important life skills.
SCRANTON, PA
freightwaves.com

The Log Book: UPS celebrates Global Volunteer Month

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: UPS highlights employee volunteerism for Global Volunteer Month, Women in Trucking honors Candor Expedite’s Nicole Glenn and ONE helps with regreening initiatives in Africa. UPS celebrates Global Volunteer Month. Earlier this month,...
ADVOCACY
FOX26

Red Cross hosts tornado recovery efforts in Oklahoma

KINGSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — Nearly a week later, an Oklahoma town is still recovering from a devastating tornado, and the Red Cross is there to help those affected. The Red Cross held a service center Saturday at Kingston High School, meeting with those affected by the tornado to discuss their needs and assistance that may be available, and start their casework to receive recovery assistance.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Service#Sos Recovery Services#Recovery Inclusion
KIEM-TV Redwood News

ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPITAL GETS $100K GRANT

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) A major gift will help Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka and The Hospice of Humboldt expand care options for seriously ill patients. The hospital and hospice group today announced the receipt of a 100-thousand-dollar grant from a providence fund. That money will go towards the launch and development of a community-based specialized […] The post ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPITAL GETS $100K GRANT appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

924
Followers
272
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy