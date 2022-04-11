Man arrested, charged for killing 80-year-old grandmother in Cypress

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A man was arrested on Sunday for murdering his 80-year-old grandmother in Cypress and assaulting his father a month ago.

Chad Maydwell, 30, was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and was charged for capital murder of his grandmother, Juduth Maydwell. He was also charged for aggravated assault that happened in Grimes County. He is currently booked in the Harris County Jail.

Harris County deputies were called to do a welfare check on Juduth Maydwell at a house on Golden Sands Drive in Cypress on Saturday. That’s when deputies discovered Maydwell dead inside the home by looking through a window, with blunt force injuries. They also found a sliding door shattered.

Homicide investigators were then called and spoke to family members, who said that Chad Maydwell’s vehicle was at the home the day before the murder. He was wanted by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office for an aggravated assault of his father back on March 7.

Investigators began searching for Maydwell, and in the early morning hours on Sunday, he was located in the 12700 block of Jarvis Road in a wooded area. A HCSO K-9 unit eventually captured Maydwell with the assistance of Texas state troopers and Harris County air units.

Authorities said that Maydwell later admitted assaulting his father and killing his grandmother.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.