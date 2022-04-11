ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn how to help prevent food insecurity in kids here in Utah

By Chelsea Perkins
Cover picture for the article(Good Things Utah) Throughout the pandemic, it’s been an extra struggle to keep balanced, especially for those who are food-insecure in the state. Today on Good Things Utah, we have USANA Kids Eat Director Michelle Benedict with us to tell us what we can do to help. Regardless...

